Captain Marvel joins Vin Diesel’s family

The popular Fast & Furious action saga continues to add today’s movie stars at the stroke of a checkbook. So much so that Vin Diesel has just formalized the signing of actress Brie Larson, Captain Marvel at UCM, for the next installment of the franchise, Fast & Furious 10. This one was posted on Instagram with a nice photo with the interpreter of Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios, ensuring that her role will be “timeless and amazing”.

After the signings of Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior

Brie Larson becomes Fast & Furious 10’s third major signing after recent announcements that Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) would also be joining production. Of course, at this time, it’s unclear what role Brie Larson will play in the new installment of the hit Universal Pictures franchise, beyond the words released by Vin Diesel himself about Larson’s arrival in the family.

And it is that according to the actor, Brie Larson will play a “timeless and amazing role in our mythology” and “will add something that you may not have expected but that you expected”. If we take into account the words of Diesel and the appearance of John Cena in the previous film as the brother of Dominic Toretto, everything indicates that Brie Larson can play the lost sister of the main character of the saga.

Fast & Furious 10 is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023 after its latest delay, a film that will feature the usual cast of recent installments such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel. , as well as new recruits, under the direction of Justin Lin. Obviously, Dwayne Johnson has already reaffirmed that he would not return to the saga after accusing Vin Disesel of manipulation.

spring | Instagram of Vin Diesel