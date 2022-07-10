Captain Marvel protagonist at the opening of the Avengers Campus

Yesterday, the inauguration of the second Avengers Campus created by Disney Imagineering, which is located in Disneyland Paris, took place and was attended by Brie Larson, Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson together with Iman Vellani and Pom Klementieff attended the inauguration of the Avenger Campus from Disneyland Paris. Like its California counterpart, this MCU-themed zone within the park is home to WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventurean Avengers HQ, a Pym Test Kitchen, and a variety of characters from the Marvel Studios movies.

However, it is also home to an attraction that Disneyland’s Avengers Campus does not have, the Avengers Assemble: Flight Forcestarring Iron Man and Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson at the opening

The actress who gives life to Captain Marvel, Brie Larson, attended the opening, accompanied by her partner in the marvels, Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy). Larson, gave a speech where he shared why Avengers Campus is “so special and meaningful”while confessing what his “favourite place” inside the new earth:

“I know I can count on all of you to help Iron Man and Captain Marvel successfully complete their mission. Higher, further, faster, baby. You can watch the opening ceremony below.

Captain Marvel protagonist in the theme parks

Although Captain Marvel’s participation within the MCU has been rather discreet, the same cannot be said of her character within the Disney theme park universe, which has been described by Disney as “a variant of the main MCU timeline”.

In addition to playing an important role in this new Avengers CampusBrie Larson also played Captain Marvel in Avengers: Quantum Encounter at the Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship.

So while the heroes within the MCU movies can’t always communicate with Carol Danvers, the same can’t be said for fans vacationing aboard the Disney Cruise Line or visiting Disneyland Paris.

After all, in this latest destination, Captain Marvel will be available every day at Avengers Assemble: Flight Forcewhere guests will board Stark Industries’ new hypersonic vehicles to assist Iron Man and Captain Marvel on a high-speed mission to save Earth.

Although the MCU stories of the Disney parks are not canon, it’s clear that Disney Imagineering strives to stay true to the characters and design of the franchise; and having the likeness of Marvel Studios movie stars like Brie Larson for these experiences, as well as being present to share her own thoughts and impressions, contributes to that effort and authenticity.

Marvel fans can experience Avengers Campus Y Avengers Assemble: Flight Force at Disneyland Paris starting July 20.