“Captain Saber”, the film to see this summer

Captain Saber knows a lot, a lot. And how could it be otherwise when it comes to stories of pirates, sorcerers, warrior monkeys and gigantic desire-exhausting diamonds? At the beginning of this summer, in a strong state of abstinence from animated films on the big screen, the piece of the editorial staff of Fumettologica embodied by this reporter went to the preview for the press of Captain Saber and the Magic Diamond. The only indication, a bit cryptic: “Other than Pixar, this is the European way of making these stories.” Ok, but European in what sense?

Once out of the cinema, your reporter put a lot of effort into it and tried to understand the story a little better. Because the film, which is a film in which… ok, let’s talk about it in a moment. Let’s rewind the tape. Once upon a time, a long time ago, there was a cycle of Norwegian stories about Kaptein Sabeltann (the most astute will have already understood that it is the name of Captain Saber in that idiom), a pirate created in the late eighties by Terje Falk Formoe, a Norwegian author, composer, actor and singer who wanted to bring children’s comedies to the stage. And, among other things, the good Terje Formoe is also Captain Saber himself, since it is he who has interpreted the character over and over again, thus defining the physical traits that, when one sees them for the first time on the screen, they make a bit of an impression (and make you look like Jack Sparrow a model).

Terje Falk Formoe, who was born at the end of 1949, was born professionally (indeed, in the world of work) as a teacher in the late sixties. But it was in the following decade that he began recording his music, becoming a public figure for children especially after, during the 1980s, he was the marketing manager and chief entertainer of the amusement park and zoo in Kristiansand, the city where he lived. . And he was good, my mom if he was good.

So much so that in the nineties he created the character of the pirate Captain Saber and decided to play him on stage especially during outdoor festivals in the summer (which in Norway is expected with some anxiety, you will understand). Formoe was doing nothing but bringing to the scene the pirate stories that were part of the Northern European tradition. In fact, let’s not forget that Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean series, in case you were in doubt, debuted in 2003.

Instead, Formoe devoted himself to writing the first comedies and interpreting them with increasing success, so much so that, at a certain point, books and records began to be published, and then, why not, there was also a cartoon. By that time, starting in 1992, the pirate records had sold 700,000 copies in a nation with 4.5 million inhabitants. There was a market, so to speak. The film was called Kaptein Sabeltann, was written by Formoe along with a couple of other screenwriters, directed by industry experts and the dubbing (but also the character design) of Captain Saber was all by Terje Formoe.

The cartoon in Italy, as far as I know, never arrived. However, it was dubbed in English and, even if it does not stand out for a respectable animation, in its 75 minutes it is entertaining. The characters are those already condensed in the stories: the pirate looking for a great treasure, a great ship (in the original it is the Den Sorte Dame), an eccentric crew that is more fun than fear, and inside which there is the hub, an eight-ten-year-old orphan who grew up on board, who will meet a girl of the same age, daughter of the innkeeper and decide to settle ashore.

Comedies, shows, books and records are still being sold and, after a while, perhaps even to ride the trail of Disney films this time, in 2014 a “live-action” film comes out as they say, when to play the part of the characters there are the actors. The film is titled Captain Saber Lama Rama’s treasure and sees as the protagonist Kyrre Haugen Sydness, who is an actor a little more rated and physically performing than our theatrical (and at this point over sixty) Formoe. I don’t know if you’ve heard of the film: I haven’t. However, at $ 6.5 million, it is the most expensive children’s film in the history of Norway and many other countries. It went well.

Our good Kyrre, however, wins the award of identification with Captain Saber: his physical complexion and his voice, above all, become the trademark for our captain. And therefore, when the producers of the current Captain Saber and the Magic Diamond decide to get to work, they draw on him, more than on the original Captain Saber-Formoe, the structure, the voice and the movements of the protagonist of this third adventure realized in computer graphics. In short, the inspiration is the copy and no longer the original.

Meanwhile, the good Terje Formoe continued to write: in fact we arrived at 12 books, 28 between albums and soundtracks and theatrical productions, in addition to the 12 comedies staged between 1991 and 2015 (the last of which, from 2011 in then, actually played by Kyrre Haugen Sydness). Apparently for children aged forty and under today, Captain Saber is a certainty, albeit local.

In short, we have arrived at that sultry Wednesday at the end of July in which this piece of the editorial staff of Fumettologica ventured to see our good Captain Saber. That begins a little squinting at his little and less little lovers, because the characters are not new but have already met in the previous cartoon. The boy who has decided to leave the ship and live with the girl’s mother (cook of the inn on the island) and the girl herself has already lived various adventures to the point that we could almost consider him a veteran. And almost all the characters embarked on Den Sorte Dame are more or less well-known faces.

The film opens on the Bay of the Moon, with the kids, with some quiet scenes, but then moves to another island where the queen and surreal companion (she looks like a newly aged Kardashian sister and in spandex suit to make gymnastics) of an evil wizard decides to get the magic diamond as a gift to his nocturnal sweetheart. The wizard, who is blond and beautiful as the sun, physically fit, flies and has vampire teeth (but he is not: he has only magical powers, basically flying and shooting fireballs from his hands), cannot go out in the sun because he takes fire and burn. A bit uncomfortable especially if you live in the islands of the tropics. Hence the idea of ​​the diamond that fulfills a wish: to be able to return under the sun without burning. To back him up, an army of monkeys and a sturdy, stupid assistant.

Here, following the religion of “zero spoilers“, I stop here for the plot. The movie is funny, trust me. The characters are animated not very well, not all the scenarios, backdrops and animations are uniform (but tend to be very good), the texture is “thin”, as they say in good society, but it is also true that this reporter is the age of a second grade basketball team (without the reserves) and perhaps lives better in a tad more structured. There are some beautiful shots of direction, especially in virtual camera movements, and some passages fill the heart, while others are basically little feasts for the eyes.

Overall it is a children’s adventure film that, despite involving pirates, it’s not scary. This is because it was born as a genuinely product for children, it does not wink at adults, and therefore it is neither sexy nor horror. It’s just a well-told and well-animated children’s story and, let me tell you, nice to see. And that carries with it a legacy of theater and records, as there are a few songs. Not many, but it is impressive to see the characters freeze in the middle of a sweep on the deck of the ship, raise their heads towards the moon and sing like they never did. La La Land (but they don’t dance, huh).

Which brings me back, in conclusion, to the beginning of this short review: «Other than Pixar, this is the European way of making these stories». Here, the European way of doing these things is an ancient and all things considered regular way. There is a character, or rather a couple of new characters, who try to speak to even the most adult public, with jokes, winks, glances towards the fourth wall, in short, who try to steal the story from Captain Saber, Tidy, a Veronica, to Marco and to Den Sorte Dame which, alas, is called the Dark Lady here. But they can’t, listen to me. Because this is a story of pirates that in Norway inspires a sense of nostalgia, a bit like going to a movie with the characters of Friends you hate Buffy The Vampire Slayer. And in the rest of the world?

Here, you know that in the end I like Captain Saber? And I like the slightly lunar animation, the models that are not maniacally curated by six hundred Indonesian animators and the characters that are not animated up to the hair of the arm that moves in rhythm with the wind of the flag in the background? It’s more genuine, raw, limited and homemade. And it’s not designed for adults too: it doesn’t have to make me laugh at all costs, but just have fun because the little ones in my family have fun. A good deal, right?

