Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions adds content and modes with its latest update

Bandai Namco and Tamsoft have released updates 1.41 and 1.40 for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Championsthe arcade football game with role-playing touches inspired by the popular license Captain Tsubasa which was released on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in 2020. Patch 1.41 makes stability improvements, but 1.40 brings several new content.

For example, the update adds Hirado MS Route in its own story way Episode: New Herothe new mode Freestyle Matches that offers a “new level of strategy” and content – to buy independently – from Episode: Rising Stars; By completing this downloadable story, different abilities are awarded for each story. New videos have been shown with these news.

In aspects of comfort, the assistance to the player gives help with the interface and the control during certain actions of the match. There are changes to the online experience, including the Critical Defense animation, an antenna is added that indicates the connection quality of the opponent before the match and during matchmaking you will not play against extremely bad connection users. There are other balances in the gameplay and changes in descriptions of movements or abilities.

A very fun game for fans of Oliver and Benji

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions has some flaws that prevent it from standing out more, but in our analysis we pointed out that “it is a game aimed solely and exclusively at fans of this legendary manga, since what it seeks to offer is not a good arcade football title, but a good recreation of the spectacular and exaggerated matches for which Takahashi’s work has been characterized, which it does quite well. If you meet this requirement, you will find a title that is far from perfect and that in terms of playability feels short and limited, but that knows how to entertain very easily and capture as we have never seen before the whole spectacle of an anime that marked an entire generation”.