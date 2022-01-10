captain’s armband, goals and renewal in sight

Golden moment of the French full-back who returned devastating after a period of tarnishing

Milan has found Theo Hernandez. After a somewhat subdued first round, also due to the coronavitus that hit him in October, the French full-back’s 2022 got off to a really great start. His rebirth, which began against Empoli in the last round of 2021, is continuing at full speed. In the last two games against Rome and Venice, Theo also wore the captain’s armband, an unequivocal sign of how he is increasingly at the center of the Milan project. The renewal of the contract expiring in 2024 it is getting closer and closer and it only seems to be a matter of days to put pen to paper for the extension until 2027 with a salary of around 5 million (including bonuses) per season.

On that left wing, together with Leao, he forms one of the deadliest couples in the world. Ask the Venezia, literally torn apart Sunday afternoon at the Penzo. Pioli has finally found the best version of Theo and with the French back devastating he can dream of a comeback against Inter. Meanwhile, the boy is proving to have pretty broad shoulders, having worn the captain’s armband without repercussions, and an increasingly strong personality, as evidenced also by the coldness with which he kicked the penalty against the lagoons.