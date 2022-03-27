Captains of Conmebol teams seek reduction in the tie

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 26.03.2022





With the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup about to end, South American media revealed that the captains of the 10 teams plan ask for a best format strategy with a view to World Cup 2026 United States, Mexico and Canada.

The leaders of the teams of said confederation have already held several virtual meetings with the purpose of develop a plan to ask for the reductionas published this Saturday by the Brazilian media Globosport.

The measure is endorsed in two basic points:

That by increasing the number of qualifiers in the World Cup they will be 48, South America six fixed places will play and the seventh would go to a playoff. Reduce the number of trips that the players do because their clubs play more games every day in their official competitions.

It should be remembered that at the time the Brazilian Thiago Silva acknowledged that everyone agrees on the long trips and the disadvantage that represents them.

“It’s not just the 18 games, but the trips we make and that we add many thousands of kilometers more if we compare ourselves to the Europeans who play among themselves. That is a very big wear, beyond the climate that is totally different from what we have in Europe at that time. If people could somehow find a balance with our trips, it would facilitate our performance. It is a certain wear and tear, in my view, unnecessary”, he commented some time ago when questioned on the subject.

Even the captain of Bolivia, Marcello Martins, in an interview to ‘Globosport’ He pointed out that the subject has already been discussed with the highest authority in soccer.

“Already there was a meeting with FIFA and it seems that there will be a change in the format of the qualifiers. FIFA is the one who decides and I think it’s good, because it will be interesting, since the players are not going to waste much time on trips with the national teams. They want to reduce the travel time of each and that the player stays longer with the national team to play more games in a row and not lose so much time between trips”.

the old format

It should be remembered that until USA World Cup 1994 the format in the Conmebol was of two groups from five countries each and all matches were played for a month.