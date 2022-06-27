Entertainment

Capture Jennifer Lawrence with Cooke Maroney looking for new property

United States.- Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney they looked very happy and in love during their last outing. The couple, who just welcomed their first child in February, wore similar outfits, including white T-shirts and dark blue pants, while looking for a house in the Bel Air area of ​​Los Angeles, California. They also wore black sunglasses. In addition, the actress was holding her husband’s arm as they walked in front of the paparazzi.

