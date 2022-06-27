Capture Jennifer Lawrence with Cooke Maroney looking for new property

United States.- Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney they looked very happy and in love during their last outing. The couple, who just welcomed their first child in February, wore similar outfits, including white T-shirts and dark blue pants, while looking for a house in the Bel Air area of ​​Los Angeles, California. They also wore black sunglasses. In addition, the actress was holding her husband’s arm as they walked in front of the paparazzi.

Jennifer also wore tan sandals and a tan bag slung over her shoulder, while Cooke wore black and white sneakers. During this outing, they went to see a mansion that previously belonged to director Ernst Lubitsch, whose cost is around 20 million dollars, according to the Los Angeles Times.

BACKGRID

In addition, during their departure they were seen driving their car, which had tinted windows. They didn’t seem to pay much attention to the photographers and concentrated on their search. Their departure comes almost a week after they were seen taking their baby to lunch. They dined at the Eataly, an Italian food market, and wore casual clothes while the little boy was in her stroller.

The celebrity couple has been very secretive with their baby, so it is not surprising that they try to go unnoticed as long as possible. Although they haven’t revealed their baby’s name or gender, Lawrence apparently let it slip that he was a boy during an interview he recently had with Ellen Degeneres. “Sometimes I hear you talk to him and he’s very nice,” she pointed out to the comedian, apparently not realizing the information she had released. Jennifer Lawrence has been married to Cooke since 2019, however not much is known about their relationship.

Source: Pure Show