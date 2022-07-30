Capture Megan Fox angry with Machine Gun

Digital Millennium

One of the most followed couples in the world of entertainment is the one formed by the actress Megan Fox and singer Machine Gunwho have captured many eyes for their peculiar style of dress and beauty.

The couple has been seen parading through the best and most exclusive events and red carpets while splurging and showing their warmest love. Unfortunately, not everything is hunky-dory since they were caught when they weren’t in such a good mood.

In the video shared on TikTok, the famous couple is shown at an important event, Megan Fox wearing a spectacular pink dress and Machine Gun, behind her and true to her style, with a very extravagant wardrobe.

But soon you begin to notice that Megan Fox is not having a good time since while her boyfriend tries to hug her from behind, she rejects him with a subtle movement then turn to see him with a look of fear.

Machine Gun has no choice but to separate from her with a nervous laugh as he watches his beloved walk away from him to pose alone for the cameras.

This, of course, has been widely commented on social networks where it went unnoticed by Internet users who were quick to show their surprise and criticize, some of Megan Fox’s attitude and others, that of her partner Machine Gun.

“Dude, the more you laugh, the more upset he’s going to be.”“According to him he is the dominant one until she wants him”, “When a woman is angry, don’t even think about laughing, it’s worse” are some of the comments that users have left.

Currently, Megan Fox and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green have once again shown that they maintain a cordial and even friendly relationship to protect their three children together: Noah, Bhodi and Journey.

