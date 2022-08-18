capture moment when an alligator devours another in Florida

A video recorded in the state of Florida, in the southern United States, shows the shocking moment in which a huge alligator devours a smaller one.

Tammy Shaw, the woman who captured the images, told local media that the incident occurred on August 4, when she was rowing in the town of Silver Springs, in the north of the state.

In the clip, which lasts less than 20 seconds, the huge reptile can be seen with the alligator in its mouth, which it subsequently bites several times and throws into the water. The woman noted that the reptile seemed to be showing off its prey at the moment. “It seemed that she was showing it off,” she said in an interview with a medium.

Shaw said he had seen alligators in the area before, but had never witnessed this type of “cannibalistic behavior.”

“I was fascinated by the size of the alligator and what it was eating,” said the woman, who noted that she was not scared when recording the clip. “I wasn’t too scared because obviously he was busy,” she said.

The woman added that she became concerned once the alligator sank into the water. “Where was he going to show up?” she wondered.

88-year-old woman died in the United States after being attacked by an alligator

Consternation is, these days, a transversal axis in the inhabitants of the Sun City Hilton Head Communitya complex created to house older adults in the town of Bluffton, South Carolinaafter it was confirmed that one of its inhabitants, more precisely an 88-year-old woman, perished last Monday, due to the alligator attack

The unfortunate fact that arouses the interest of the South Carolina authorities, originated when, according to local media, the 88-year-old woman was doing gardening work in the place, but, unfortunately he slipped, acabandoned inside the pond, in which the animal was found.

According to what was reported through the local media, the affected woman was identified as Nancy Becker, whose body was discovered last Monday, in the vicinity of the lake, when it was jealously guarded by its attacker, the alligator of respectable size, who, according to the authorities, was found jealously guarding the corpse of the womana fact that would have extended for about a day.

According to statements by firefighters in the area, quoted by the international media CNN, “the alligator was holding” the woman, at the time she was identified, forcing a special operation to be deployed to rescue the body.

According to local media, the rescue task was difficult, due to the control exercised by the crocodile over the corpse, even refusing that a group of people managed to rescue the body by itself, which required the intervention of experts.

According to local media, the rescue operation of the 88-year-old woman’s body should have lasted approximately 2 hours, after which they managed to exercise effective control over the animal of enormous dimensions: 9 feet and 8 inches long.

According to local media, the rescue of the body was achieved thanks to the intervention of a specialized body, made up of state Department of Natural Resources officialswho, after capturing the huge animal, proceeded to sacrifice it.

After the rescue of the body, according to local media, experts hope that this Tuesday afternoon the autopsy process can be advanced, to clarify the real causes of the woman’s death.