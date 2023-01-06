Capture of Ovidio Guzmán: they reported looting in Culiacán stores and hijacking of ambulances

Looting and capture of ambulances in Sinaloa were revealed through social networks (GettyImages)

Derived from the chaos that is being lived in culiacanhave been reported multiple looting in different parts of the state sinaloawhich range from establishments to the ambulance hijacking to give medical attention to the wounded men of the cartel.

The recapture of Ovid Guzmanalias The mouse —who is known to be the son of drug trafficker Joaquín El Chapo Guzman— unleashed throughout the state of Sinaloa a wave of violencewhich has been documented largely through social networks.

Armed people seized ambulances to attend to the gunshot wounded of the Sinaloa cartel (Screenshot: Joaquín López-Dóriga/Twitter)

Between the confrontations by the cartel and Mexican Army personnela series of videos have recently been broadcast in which you can see an endless number of looting, assaults on shops and establishments.

In turn, and derived from the confrontations, there have been reported hijackings of ambulances and retention of medical personnel by armed criminalsapparently they want them to be hitmen attended who were wounded by gunshots.

During the broadcast clips you can see armed menwho deprive health personnel of their freedom and steal from them various ambulance units to care for and transport the hitmen who were injured during the brawl that broke out after the arrest of the alleged drug trafficker Ovidio.

People who carried long firearms were captured stealing Red Cross vehicles. Local media reported that in the municipality of Angostura they also forced several paramedics to accompany the criminals.

In view of these actions, the state and municipal authorities you they requested to population that stay in your homes until order is restored. After said announcement, multiple patients who were in hospitals they decided to return home.

So far it is reported that the looting is not related to the fightingsince some people, in view of the current chaos, chose to rob department stores and supermarkets: “There is at least six arrested in Culiacán for robbery”, according to the information disclosed by the journalist Juan Pablo Pérez Díaz.

The capture of The mouse was derived from the recognition jobs and surveillance developed during six months in the area of ​​influence of the criminal group by the National defense.

The Armed Forces (FFAA) and the National Guard (GN) managed to identify armed personnel aboard type units pickup in culiacan. In view of this, they established security fencesbut the military elements were the object of direct aggression by the armed subjects in an attempt by the federals to establish dialogue.

Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug trafficker “El Chapo” Guzmán, was recaptured early this Thursday (PHOTO: LEONARDO ESPINOZA AND ALEJANDRO ESCOBAR/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The military responded to the attacks under a defense plan, at that time it was possible to identify Ovid Guzman in possession of exclusive weapons of the Mexican Army and made available to the federal authorities to be able to transfer it to the Mexican capital.

In response to the capo’s arrest, members of the cartel cells carried out 19 drug blockades and armed attacks in various points of the Sinaloan capital, highlighting those registered in Culiacan International Airport Y Military Air Base number 10.

For his part, the embassy of the United States in Mexico asked American citizens do not travel to Sinaloa before the shootings in Culiacán that spread to Los Mochis and Guasave. To this, the agency recalled that Sinaloa is in level 4 “Do not travel”.

