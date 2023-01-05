Capture of Ovidio Guzmán: what were the red lights fired by an Army aircraft

Among all the images that were disseminated of the operation to arrest Ovidio, one of the rest stood out (Special)

The government of Mexico confirmed this Thursday, January 5, that it compensated the failed operation four years ago known as “El Culiacanazo”when he was forced to release Ovidio Guzmán, son of “El Chapo”, due to the ferocious offensive of the Sinaloa Cartel in the Sinaloan capital.

At about 4:30 in the morning (Pacific time) Culiacán awoke to intense shooting and burning of vehicles. Mexican army authorities confirmed that moments after the arrest, 19 blockades of the Sinaloa Cartel were registered in different parts of the city.

Among all the images of the violence that took place in Culiacán early in the morning, a thirty-second video stood out that showed an aircraft firing in the middle of the night a sequence of projectiles that at first glance resembled red laser-type lights.

Infobae Mexico contacted the consultant and expert on security issues and the Armed Forces, Alexei Chévez Silveti, to find out what type of weapon was used to fire this type of projectile and what its purpose is in operations against organized crime.

During the operations in Culiacán, an armed helicopter of the Mexican Air Force is used. There is still talk of an important arrest that the authority has not yet confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Wli66F3lUR — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) January 5, 2023

“They are tracer rounds that are fired from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The weapon is called ‘Minigun’. These types of projectiles are used so that the artillerymen can see in the dark where their shots hit”, explained Chévez Silveti.

“What they do is that every 6 or 7 normal bullets they put a tracer. They have a material that catches fire with friction, hence the lights that look like lasers but are more like streaks of fire.. It does not have more defined characteristics than that. They don’t pop harder or hit harder. They are simply and simply used so that the gunner has some visibility and knows where the target is”, pointed out the expert.

Ovidio Guzmán was captured by the Army and the National Guard (GN) of Mexico under the charges of leading “the Los Menores faction, related to the Pacific Cartel (or Sinaloa Cartel)”.

The arrest occurred four days before the arrival in Mexico of the US president, Joe Bidenwhose country offered five million dollars for the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, alias “El Ratón”.

Biden will attend the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City, where the son of Guzmán Loera was transferred in an Air Force plane.

The violent reactions of the Sinaloa Cartel extended to the Culiacán international airport, where a passenger plane received a bullet impact moments before taking off, with no injuries reported, the company Aeroméxico reported.

The confrontation against the Armed Forces, according to unofficial sources, They reportedly began at 4:30 in the morning (Pacific time) in the Jesús María community, which belongs to the Culiacán union.

The governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, said that the operation of the Armed Forces was concentrated precisely in the area of ​​Jesús María, municipality of Culiacán.

“This has given rise to some violent events in the capital and other places in the state.”, he pointed out on the Twitter network.

As a result of these incidents, the authorities suspended classes in educational institutions and a match in the professional soccer league.

The Sinaloa Cartel is considered by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) as the main person responsible for trafficking fentanyl, a drug 50 times more powerful than heroin and which has caused numerous overdose deaths in that country.

