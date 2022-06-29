Capture Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne in a kiss

The names of Selena Gomez Y Cara Delevingne became a trend this afternoon, after the premiere of the second season of Only Murders in the Building.

And it is that, it was in one of the episodes of the series, where the

actresses

they kissed passionately on the mouth with the song You Should See Me in a Crown by Billie Eilish.

“I feel better”, is one of the lines that Selena Gomez pronounces before kissing the also British model.

Millions of social network users were quick to react to one of the Kisses most unexpected things in entertainment: “I can’t believe it”, “Is this true?” and “This is all I needed to see in this life,” social media users wrote.

This scene from Only Murders in the Building has caught the attention of millions of people, whose second season premiered on this day on a major streaming platform.

The series is directed by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, in addition to hosting an all-star cast including Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena GomezAmy Ryan, Cara Delevingne and more.

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne kiss goes viral

Selena Gomez Y Cara Delevingne they are considered some of the most outstanding stars in their respective areas; the American in acting and the British in the world of modeling.

Cara has been very open with her sexualityWell, he has been seen with Sienna Miller and Ashley Benson sharing more than a simple friendship.

Also, this is not the first viral kiss starring the British model, as a video of Cara kissing Amber Heard in an elevator was leaked.

At the time, it was rumored that Cara, Amber and tycoon Elon Musk had a love threesome in the department of Johnny Depp.

