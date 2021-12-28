Captured and killed Stirpe, the ferocious squirrel that terrorized a small town in Wales

The gray squirrel that had caused panic in the Welsh town of Buckley for two days was captured, biting at least 18 people. The animal, nicknamed Stripe after the villain of the Gremlins, attacked pensioners, children and animals in public parks in the Flintshire town for 48 hours, particularly attacking those who threw their rubbish in the recycling bins. To put an end to Stripe’s reign of terror was 65-year-old Corrine Reynolds, who managed to lure him into a trap and hand him over to Animal Protection, who was forced to suppress him since releasing him into the wild would be illegal. “Some of the injuries are pretty scary,” Reynolds told al Daily Mail. And the main problem is not the bites and scratches but the risk that the rodent may have transmitted tetanus to its victims.

Reynolds had been caring for Stripe since last summer, when the animal began roaming her garden in search of food and shelter. “I’m afraid he wasn’t a friendly squirrel – explained the woman – he’s a bad one and I started thinking that something was happening in his head, like a tumor.” If Reynolds has never been attacked by the animal, many of her fellow citizens have not had the same luck. Some children, he explained, were even chased by the ferocious sciuride.

29-year-old Chloe Harry reported being bitten three times on the arm by the animal and only the intervention of her mother Jane prevented the squirrel from trying to bite into her neck. “It was really bizarre – said the fifty-five – we spent Christmas Eve in the hospital to receive tetanus injections.” “I’m still on antibiotics, I can’t believe what he did to my arm, he must have had really strong jaws – added Chloe -, it was shocking to see him come back two days later, he was running on the railing and trying to get into the house”.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– The story of the Ciuffo dog, lost in the Viterbo area and found in France. The owners: “After more than three years he recognized us immediately”

– Two young heroes dive into the crocodile river to rescue a dog that the authorities have ignored

– Here is Negrin, the guardian cat of the Cap de Barbaria lighthouse in Formentera

– The cat Lily, obese abandoned three times, sees the only form of love in the full bowl

– A woman buys a new house and soon realizes she has a cat as a tenant

– The sad story of Will, the dog set on fire without a reason that will forever bear the signs of aggression

– Over 800 budgies taken to an animal shelter in the US: “A shock”

– Farewell to Katjuscha, the last bear in the Berlin zoo

– The quarrel between dog owners ends in bites (between the two women)

– Dog Steve abandoned at the bus stop with a broken leg is now happy with a new family

– So a smart dog finds a way to carry four tires at a time to help his owner

– After 20 years of torture, a bear was rescued from an illegal bile factory in Vietnam

– India, a newborn abandoned on the street survives the cold of the night thanks to the heat of a dog and its puppies

– France, a pack of nine wolves escaped from the cages: four were killed, five anesthetized

– Carolyn Smith’s shocking story: “They shot my dog ​​Mikee, I think I know who did it: be careful!”

– The dog Cupid keeps knocking on the door of his house, but does not know that it has been abandoned by its owners

– Deaf hunting dog and his guide found a home together for Christmas

– Seriously ill dog abandoned on a stake, becomes an actor and finds a home for Christmas

– He was 20 kilos underweight, the abused dog Peter was rescued and looked after: he will soon be ready for adoption

– A man sees a dot on a cliff and immediately realizes that it is a dog in need of help

– They kill a wild boar with rocks and spread the video on the web: three people reported in Cagliari, risk 2 years

– Damiano dei Maneskin helps the cats of the burnt feline oasis: “We’d love to come and visit you”

– Here’s Lucky, the dog that wakes up the man who saved his eye every day