Captured in Operation Discovery bribed authorities

The members of the “Criminal Network of the call center” caught in the Operation Discovery are related to the powerful Latin band “The Trinitarians”; many had been deported from the United States for criminal activity committed in that country, but far from refocusing their lives on Dominican territory, they allegedly engaged in fraud, extortion, and intimidation through the “call center”.

$250 millions The money that they came to move in their multiple criminal modalities, says the Public Ministry.

But that is not all. The organization is very dangerous and with great economic power, establishes the Public ministry. Supposedly they managed to move more than US$250 million in their multiple criminal modalities, and tried to give it the appearance of legality through the acquisition of luxurious goods and the creation of networks of front companies, dedicated to money laundering.

Buy awareness

Investigators have found evidence that several members of the organization trafficked drugs and firearms. In addition, they establish that the leaders of the organization were used to buying consciences through bribes to authorities to operate with impunity and evade justice.

Supposedly, the Criminal Network in Call Center” remained in operation for several years (monitored since 2020). Its members are accused of carrying out “international fraud using the Technologies of the Information and Communication (TIC´s) of the latest generation from the Dominican Republic to the United States North America, to the detriment of its elderly victims; to later launder capital in Dominican territory, specifically in the city of Santiago and Puerto Plata.”

Life of luxury and parties

With dirty money they lived the good life. Most allegedly experienced illicit enrichment that drew the attention of authorities. They allegedly displayed high-end vehicles, bought apartments, lavish properties, electronic equipment, and technological services.

But, in addition, the illicit enrichment was evident in the “fronteo”, since they always wore luxurious clothes and clothing. They celebrated night parties with high-cost alcoholic beverages, as a result of the protection scheme due to the transnational nature of this illicit activity, which makes it difficult for the authorities of both countries to investigate. All this is established by the file.

modus operandi

The group, led by Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Dari), used a programmed computer system to locate the ideal profiles on social networks, generally North Americans, over 60 years of age, with a good economic level.

Once they identified the victims, they contacted them from call centers and began the fraud process through identity theft, sexual extortion, intimidation, posing as FBI agents, they also acted as alleged drug suppliers, among other tricks to achieve the robbery.

By posing as federal authorities, they threatened their victims of being sent to prison if they did not make a payment to an account or network address that was always in the name of a third party, the file specifies.

“They terrified people by telling them that they could kidnap them and their family. This guaranteed them that the victims could deposit large sums of money in dollars, thus achieving the result of the crime.”

The network is accused of committing crimes and high-tech crimes, association of criminals, usurpation of functions, illicit enrichment, money laundering and drug trafficking. In addition, the charge of use of firearms, carrying and possession of illegal firearms is added.

The Public ministry It stands out that the network used high-caliber weapons, which were only allowed for the use of police and military, as is the case with the Uzi.

