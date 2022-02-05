Captured the ‘Rambo of Galicia’, he escaped from prison and lived hidden in the woods for months

Another prisoner escape known as the “Galician Rambo” ended up in a small town in Galicia, in the north-west of Spain. Alfredo Sánchez Chacón, this is the name of the 63-year-old fugitive, won this title thanks to his survival skills acquired in the army but above all to his history of escape.

As reported by the Guardian, Chacón was in prison for a murder committed in 1996 and for other crimes, and was supposed to remain there until 2025. But last March he lost track of him again, not returning after obtaining a permit. daily from the prison where he was held.

After going into hiding, the man had lost his tracks for about ten months by hiding in the Galician countryside and woods, relying on the survival techniques he learned during his stay in the Spanish Foreign Legion. But at dawn on Thursday 3 February it all ended with the arrest of Chacón, made possible by reports from residents of Valdovino, a small town in the far north-west of the country. He has now been transferred to the Ferrol prison awaiting to appear in court.

The local Guardia Civil had been informed of the sighting of a man who responded to the description of the “Galician Rambo” who was wandering around a house in a suspicious way. A police officer saw him emerge from the nearby vegetation with a backpack on his shoulders: the high place of the policeman was ignored by Chacón, who tried to escape but was soon caught up and immobilized. According to the Guardia Civil, he is no longer as fit as he once was and even limped.

In recent months, similar reports had also arrived from the town of Pontedeume, also in Galicia, just over 100km from the prison from which he had escaped and less than 30km south of Valdoviño. Residents had noticed the multiplication of petty thefts, mainly of foodstuffs, in their homes. Someone even reported finding the man in their kitchen in the middle of the night peeking into the refrigerator.

This was Chacón’s third escape. The most spectacular, and that which lasted the longest, was undoubtedly the first. In 1999 he escaped from the prison of Pontevedra, on the Atlantic coast of Galicia, tying together sheets to lower himself along the walls of the prison as in the most cliché of films. He was on the run for about 2 years, protected by the dense bush of the region. In 2001 he escaped again, but that time he only breathed the air of freedom for 25 minutes.