Capucine Anav is indignant and reacts

Kylie Jenner broke Instagram (again), this June 7, 2022. The star influencer, sister of Kendall Jenner, posed in a bikini that did not fail to capture all the attention. The mother of Stormi Webster and who recently gave birth to a son – also the fruit of her complicated love affair with Travis Scott – appeared in a bikini trompe l’oeil nude effect, with visible nipples. A creation signed by the Frenchy Jean-Paul Gaultier, worth around 300€. “Free the nipple“, wrote Kylie Jenner, in the caption of this photo which has already received more than 11 million likes.

An original bikini that naturally divided. If nearly 11 million people have therefore completely adhered to this daring choice of Kylie Jenner, the star has also found some detractors. Among them, Capucine Anav. The former candidate of Secret Story, converted into comedy and TV animation, did not fail to share her opinion on Instagram. In story, she shared the content of the star of the Kardashian Jenner clan with the mention: “10 million likes… I don’t understand some tastes anyway“. While it is certain that Kylie Jenner will certainly not fall on his comment and should not attach much importance to it, publicly displaying his disagreement with the style of dress of another young woman, all the more so when he takes up a mention which is not unrelated to the debate…

