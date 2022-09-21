Capucine Anav reveals the sex and first name of her unborn baby… Katy Perry does not need a full-time nanny…

September 21, 2022

Faced with racists, Rachel Zegler (Snow White) defends Halle Bailey (Ariel)

Rachel Zegler, the new Snow White in Disney’s eponymous 2024 film, has thrown her weight behind Halle Bailey, who was attacked by trolls for being cast as Ariel, the Little Mermaid, whose first tape -announcement was recently unveiled. What “offends” some Internet users: the skin color of this imaginary character, which is black.

“If you’re not supporting my girl Halle, who’s the perfect Ariel, you’re not supporting any of us,” he said. answered Rachel Zegler at a Twitter. The latter had declared that the Latina actress was perfect in the role of Snow White, but not her colleague.

Katy Perry doesn’t need a full-time nanny for her daughter

Katy Perry is unwilling to hire a full-time nanny for her daughter, Daisy, despite a busy schedule.

“I have a wonderful nanny, but not full time, because I feel like if I did, I would never know how to take care of my daughter the way I should. So as soon as I have a free day, I’m in mom mode. I don’t care if I had a concert until 11 p.m. the day before. I wake up at 6 o’clock and we go to have breakfast. And yes, I’m shaking from the lack of sleep, but I’m in mom mode, ”she revealed at the microphone of the podcast Smartless.