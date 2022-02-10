Caputo: “How much did I pay to fanta and who did I get! Penalties, it was my turn: Candreva… ”- SOS Fanta

Ciccio Caputo he scored last against Sassuolo, as a former. With Giampaolo he is in the thick of the game and ready to score at any moment. The Sampdoria forward also talked about fantasy football a DAZNon Twitch.

FANTACALCIO – “I play fantasy football and it’s a disaster. In the repair auction I picked up Verdi, who scored me a brace straight away, Verde from Spezia, who scored me, and Oliveira from Roma. I do it with historical friends from Altamura and my shirt is up for grabs. I never win, I’m second to last. I have a lot of fun. I got caught because I don’t spend anything between goalkeepers and defenders, a little something for the midfielders, and in the end I have to take it, otherwise I feel bad. I paid myself 157 credits out of 500, I have a friend who does everything to get me and I always try to have more credits than him to beat him “.

GOAL – “15 goals? It’s my goal, I’ll try until the end. At the next goal I will make a +3 sign for my fantasy coaches “.

PENALTIES – “Honestly, I had to beat the one on Sunday but we were at 3-0 and I had already scored, Candreva asked me if I would let him beat him. I’m not a person tied to rigor and made him beat it. In the end, at Sampdoria we had two penalties this year. What if you have to expect a penalty shooter between now and the end of the season? Absolutely”.

SENSES – “It is very loaded, we saw it on Sunday. I know him from the national team, he has always been a player of the highest quality. Unfortunately he has had many physical problems. He humbly came here to get back in the game and he’s giving us a great year. He must continue like this “.

CAGES – “The news of his serious injury is displeased to everyone. In addition to being an important player for us, he is a person who cannot be described. It was a bad blow, especially at this time of the season. It is difficult to replace on a technical level but unfortunately these are situations that happen. He reacted very well and will come back stronger than before “.

QUAGLIARELLA –“He has the age and experience to handle these moments. He recently she has had a physical problem, now she is returning and as soon as he is back in shape, he will give us a great hand “, he reports SampNews24.

CHIELLINI – “He is the strongest defender I have ever met. When you face Giorgio you understand what it means to play in Serie A. In one way or another it takes everything away from you ”.

VLAHOVIC – “The strongest striker in Serie A. Vlahovic is a young player who is doing very well but in him I see malice, personality and desire to finish. He has everything to be the best in the world ”.

