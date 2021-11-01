Car and motorcycle overhaul 2021: increase from Tuesday. How to get the safe vehicles bonus

Rome, 31 October 2021 – News coming up on car inspections 2021. From Tuesday November 2 snaps the increase of 10 euros. But if you are lucky you can get the refund of 9.95 (as required by the decree of 24 September), which provides for a safe vehicles bonus for three years.

How do you get the bonus

The contribution is recognized for one vehicle only it’s a one time, as he makes clear Luigi Altamura, commander of the local police of Verona. Line up: will be awarded until resources are exhausted, count the order of arrival of the request. You will have to provide your bank details because the refund will be made with a wire transfer on the current account. But, it reminds us Asaps – the association of friends of the traffic police of Giordano Biserni – the platform will be active from 21 December (in fact, sixty days must pass from the publication of the decree in the Official Gazette, which took place on 22 October). Access to the portal is only possible with spid or electronic identity card.

Click day

Precisely for this reason, the facilitation cannot reach everyone. On the contrary. Asaps did the math. “The government has provided a quota of 4 million euros for the three-year period 2021-2023 but in the end they will be alone 402,000 the ‘lucky ones’ in each year to enjoy a bonus of 9.95 euros compared to 14,348,718 vehicles overhauled in 2019 (normal year without exceptions for Covid-19 – source: Ministry of Transport, Autopromotec processing), with an expense of 959.6 million of euro (645.6 million euro for the compensation of the workshops and 313.9 million euro for VAT, fixed rights for Motorization and other costs). In practice almost 14 million citizens they will be excluded from the bonus. “The figure is almost symbolic but a lot of traffic is expected for the day of click day. With a mathematical prediction: “In a month about 1,195,000 vehicles are overhauled, if all vehicle owners hypothetically made the request, the bonus would already be exhausted in 11 days”.









The highway code

The audit obligation – which also concerns motorbikes – is established by the article 80 of the highway code. The fine starts from 173 euros, can come to 694. It can be doubled “in the event of a revision omitted more than once in relation to the intervals envisaged by the provisions in force”. Among the electronic tools capable of detecting the infringement is the speed camera Scout Speed. But “now, with updated databases, finding vehicles without inspection is very simple and more difficult to avoid sanctions”, Altamura reminds everyone. Starting from a consideration. “A revised vehicle also means more safety on the roads”. And if you have any doubts or if your memory is in danger of failing, you can always consult the motorist’s portal, “which allows anyone to verify the data”.

