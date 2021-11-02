Car and motorcycle overhaul, price increases are starting. There is a bonus (but not for everyone): how to request it

Review, 22% increases

With the month of November, the increases for the overhaul of cars and motorcycles started. The increase, introduced with the 2021 Budget Law, is equal to 22% of the base rate if the revision is carried out at the Civil Motorization (from 45 to 54.95 euros), while if you contact a private center with an agreement at the basic rate VAT (22%), the motorization rate (10.20 euros) and postage costs (1.78 euros) must be added. In total they are 79.02 euros, 18% more than the previous 66.88. The increase, motivated by the adjustment to the Istat indices, comes at a time when consumers must already suffer the surge in fuel prices. The government has provided aid, the Safe Vehicles Bonus, but with some limitations. Here is who, how and when to request it.

