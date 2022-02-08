Car and motorcycle revision bonus, over 40 thousand questions in a month: how to request it – Corriere.it

One month after the activation of the Safe Vehicles Bonus platform, there are 23,645 reimbursements of 9.95 euros being paid by the Motor Vehicles to compensate for the rate increases taken from 1 November 2021 for the overhaul of motor vehicles (up to 35 quintals), motor vehicles, mopeds and minibuses (up to 15 seats) in authorized workshops. According to the data collected on February 4th, 40,918 users (40,796 individuals and 122 legal persons) submitted applications for reviews carried out between November 1st and December 31st 2021. Starting from March 1st it will be possible to request the bonus for those carried out by January 1st 2022.

Review, 22% increases The increases for the overhaul of cars and motorcycles started in November 2021. The increase, introduced with the 2021 Budget Law, equal to 22% of the base rate if the overhaul is carried out at the Civil Motorization (from 45 to 54.95 euros), while if you go to an affiliated private center at the basic rate you have to add VAT (22%), the motorization rate (10.20 euros) and postage (1, 78 euros). In total they are 79.02 euros, 18% more than the previous 66.88. The increase, motivated by the adjustment to the Istat indices, comes at a time when consumers must already suffer the surge in fuel prices.



How to claim the bonus But what is the bonus? The fee for the overhaul of cars, motorcycles and vans, stopped since 2007, increased from November 2020 and the government to mitigate the impact has provided for an indemnity of 9.95 euros which can be used by those who have done or will make the overhaul from 1st November 2021 until 31st October 2024. The support is valid only once for a single car. To present the application it is necessary first of all register on the platform through the credentials of the Spid digital identity, or the electronic identity card (Cie) or the national service card (Cns). Then you have to fill in the form with this information: vehicle registration number (which must be in the name of the same person requesting the refund), date and place of the revision, name, surname and email address of the holder and Iban. A copy of the proof of payment of the revision must then be attached to the document. The refund will arrive on the current account.

Source link