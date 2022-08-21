Car bomb kills daughter of man known as ‘Putin’s brain’

Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, seen here in an undated Telegram post, was killed in a car explosion on Saturday, according to Russian state media.

(CNN) — Russian authorities said on Sunday that a murder investigation had been opened after the daughter of influential ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin was killed by a car bomb outside Moscow.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it believed someone planned and ordered the explosion of the car that killed Darya Dugina, based on evidence already collected from the blast. “Taking into account the data already obtained, the investigation believes that the crime was pre-planned and had an orderly character,” the investigative committee said in a statement on Sunday.

Dugina died at the scene after “an explosive device, allegedly installed in the Toyota Land Cruiser, exploded on public roads and the car caught fire” at around 9:00 p.m. local time on Saturday near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy, said the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Dugina’s father is a Russian author and ideologue, credited with being the architect or “spiritual guide” of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He is supposed to have significant influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin and was described by Foreign Affairs magazine as “Putin’s brains”.

Both Dugin and his daughter have been sanctioned by the United States. The UK sanctioned Dugina in July for being “a frequent and high-profile contributor of disinformation in relation to Ukraine and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on various online platforms,” ​​she wrote.

Videos of the blast showed a burning vehicle on the side of the road and mangled car parts strewn around the surrounding area. An unverified video appears to show Dugin at the scene.

A friend of Dugina told TASS that he believed the true target of the explosion was Dugina’s father, or possibly both, as the car belonged to Alexander.

“It’s his father’s car,” Andrei Krasnov told TASS. “Dasha (Darya) drives another car, but she drove her car today, and Alexander left separately,” Krasnov, head of the Russky Gorizont (Russian Horizon) social movement and a personal acquaintance of Dugina’s family, told TASS.

A Russian Foreign Ministry official hinted that Ukrainian state structures were responsible for the blast, a claim Ukrainian authorities have denied.

“If the Ukrainian trail is confirmed… then we should talk about the state terrorism policy implemented by the Kyiv regime,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram post. “There have been many facts accumulated over the years: from political calls for violence to the leadership and involvement of Ukrainian state structures in crimes,” she stated.

Ukraine categorically denied any involvement in the car explosion on Sunday. “Ukraine definitely has nothing to do with this because we are not a criminal state, as the Russian Federation is, and even more so, we are not a terrorist state,” said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview on Ukrainian television.

“The flames completely engulfed him”

When Dugina “turned onto Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, there was an explosion, the car immediately caught fire,” Krasnov described to TASS.

“The flames completely engulfed him. He lost control because he was driving at high speed and flew to the opposite side of the road,” Krasnov was quoted as saying by TASS.

Meanwhile, forensic experts, investigators and explosives engineering experts inspect the scene.

Who is Daria Dugina?

Dugina, the daughter, was born in 1992 and studied Philosophy at Moscow State University, according to TASS.

In March 2022, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Dugina for her contribution to an article on the United World International (UWI) website suggesting that Ukraine It would “perish” if admitted to NATO. Dugina was the editor-in-chief of UWI.

She also claimed in a recent interview with the Russian news channel, 1RNK, that the atrocities that occurred during the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian city of Bucha were American propaganda, chosen for its phonological similarity to “butcher,” a word she connects with US after President Joe Biden called Putin a “butcher” on March 29.

CNN visited the scene of the mass graves in Bucha in April after Russian forces withdrew, revealing the horrors of their occupation to the world. Images of bodies dumped in the streets of Bucha sparked international condemnation and investigations into possible Russian war crimes. Multiple eyewitnesses and recordings have linked many of the atrocities to Russian soldiers.

His father was also sanctioned by the United States in 2015 for being responsible for or complicit in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability, or sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Dugin, with covert presence in Ukraine

The US Treasury Department also said that Alexander Dugin was a leader of the Eurasian Youth Union, which actively recruited people with military and combat experience to fight on behalf of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and has stated who has a covert presence in Ukraine.

In an interview with CNN in 2017, Dugin commented on many similarities between his ideas and those of former US President Donald Trump. He called Trump’s inauguration speech “like I wrote it myself.”

He also said that Putin served as an inspiration for Trump, “a kind of … example to challenge the status quo, challenge conventional wisdom, challenge all these totalitarian principles of the globalists and ultraliberals.”

CNN’s Alex Stambaugh contributed to this report.