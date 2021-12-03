Car dealers at risk with European rules

Car dealerships and their employees are taking a great risk: the former could go to complete closure, and the workforce is clearly in jeopardy. Manufacturers aim to enter the distribution market directly. Like?

Federauto, the well-known association representing the sector, sound the alarm. To understand what is happening, we report the words of Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, the president: “Most car manufacturers intend to enter the B2C market, addressing the end customer through online sales. In this way the producers themselves will put the distributors out of the game, then the dealers, and then acquire control of the demand “.

What does this entail? An increase in prices and a consequent inflationary push, as well as a reduction in the level of service, “All to the detriment of the consumer”. The contraction of the distribution networks will be inevitable, and this, according to Federauto “will lead to the loss of 60-70,000 jobs and will have a profound impact on the current contribution of the car to the country’s economic balance”.

These are the reasons why the representative association of the auto sector asks the government “a regulatory framework aimed at rebalancing the dominant position of car manufacturers vis-à-vis the distribution system, so that the maximum possible competition is favored for the benefit of the consumer “.

But that’s not all, there is still talk of car incentives, and Federauto again underlines how much the average age of the car fleet in circulation (in Italy the situation is dramatic) is too high, in fact we are talking about 11.8 years. For this reason, the Executive should intervene in a serious manner, with incentives aimed at the renewal and transition to electric mobility. De Stefani Cosentino underlines: “There is a fleet of 38.8 million cars made up of 52.5% before euro 5”.

Another very important issue addressed by the president of Federauto is that linked to electric mobility and the promotion of this sector. Italy is seriously lagging behind in the development of the charging infrastructure network, indispensable for this type of vehicle.

Along our motorway network there are today only 32 columns, we need “an infrastructure plan in line with the necessary territorial coverage and with a potential required by the objectives of increasing the electric and hybrid fleet in circulation. Without recharging units, it is very difficult to think that the technology of electric or electrified cars can be spread ”.

They must not be abandoned either alternative fuels because, even according to De Stefani Cosentino, one cannot think of “suddenly and totally setting aside endothermic engines, as if they were the origin of all ills; and above all it is not said that the electric car is so ecological: perhaps the emission is zero, but the impact is not necessarily zero, because if we produce electricity with fossils, then we are back to back ” .

The last issue on which Federauto focuses is the fact that “Italy today is the only state in which it is not possible to use a professional car deduct VAT 100%, the only one in which the depreciation on the car is practically an infinitesimal amount compared to the car itself. And these factors further depress the market ”.