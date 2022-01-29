Car e-commerce accelerates: Cazoo buys the Italian brumbrum for 80 million

from Giulia Cimpanelli

The British company listed in New York has acquired the leading Italian startup based in Milan, a plant in Reggio Emilia and a team of 180 employees

Exit for the Italian car e-commerce. European leader in online car sales Cazoo, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire brumbrum for 80 million euros, with an offer based on a mix of cash and shares of Cazoo. Founded in 2016, brumbrum, the market-leading platform in Italy in the sale and long-term rental of cars online, is based in Milan and has grown to employ a team of 180 people today, including those involved in the retraining of the vehicles used in the plant. of Reggio Emilia. The 40,000 m2 plant has the capacity to recondition more than 15,000 vehicles per year, which the company offers for sale, financing or long-term rental with deliveries throughout Italy.

Cazoo, founded in 2018 by British entrepreneur Alex Chesterman, one of the fastest growing companies in Europe, and a pioneer in the move to online car sales. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since last year, and has built a team of over 3,800 first-rate people across the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Portugal. Cazoo has sold more than 50,000 cars since its launch just over two years ago, as consumers have appreciated the selection, value, transparency and convenience of buying used cars entirely online. The transaction will combine Cazoo’s platform, financial capacity and market leading brand with brumbrum’s strong team, local market experience and business relationships in Italy. Once the integration process is complete, it will be possible to accelerate the launch of the complete Cazoo proposal throughout Italy by the middle of this year.