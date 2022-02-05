Car fuels: prices of gasoline, diesel, LPG and methane soar

2022 began with an upward trend in the prices of raw materials, in particular gas and oil, which in recent days have returned to above 90 euros per barrel. The effects are felt on petrol, diesel, LPG and CNG cars, at their highest since 2012

The new year opened in continuity with the previous one on many fronts, if already in 2021 we had witnessed a slow, but constant, growth in the prices of auto fuels, 2022 added further elements capable of pushing costs upwards. of natural gas and oil. The consequences for petrol, diesel, LPG and methane cars are inevitable, which record a real surge capable of reaching – and exceeding – the peaks reached in 2013, when petrol cost € 1.803 per liter. The story is well known: among the long-term effects of the stops and abrupt restarts of the world production system, the bottlenecks in maritime transport and geopolitical tensions, gas and oil have for months been the protagonists of ups and downs that have the effect of increasing the prices of utility bills and refueling costs. An account that weighs on the pockets of families and companies, which can be translated not only into higher direct expenses but also into higher prices for goods and services. Ultimately, not only does the light in the house and the fuel in the car increase, the salad also costs more due to the higher cost of the diesel fuel needed to transport it and the light from the supermarket refrigerated counter.

OIL AND METHANE: RAW MATERIALS FLY – The upward phase in automotive fuel prices begins in November 2020, alternating long accelerations with short repositioning phases. Illusory declines, such as the one recorded between October and November 2021, actually a prelude to a renewed push towards the other in the wake of the price of raw materials. The price of oil started to rise again with the European Brent rising from 71 dollars a barrel during the Christmas period to 93 today, a similar trend for the American WTI from 67 to 92 dollars. On the natural gas front, January opened with a significant cooling of the Single National Energy Price (Pun), which fell to € 224 per MWh after it had reached a record level of € 281 / MWh in December, but still well far from € 60 at the beginning of 2021. Given that they penalize in particular the vehicles powered by methane, but since there is a correlation between the prices of the various energy sources, the effects are also perceptible on petrol, diesel and LPG.

THE AVERAGE PRICES: THE SERVED – The increases in the prices of raw materials translate into increases in fuel prices. According to the calculations of Quotidiano Energia – on the basis of data from the Fuel Price Observatory of the Mise updated to 4 February – it notes that in the plants served the average price charged for unleaded petrol is 1.947 euros / liter, with traditional operators practicing average prices between 1,886 and 2,036 euros / liter, while the white pumps no logo 1,839. As for diesel, the average is 1,826 euros / liter, with company outlets practicing average prices between 1,765 and 1,900 euros / liter and white pumps 1,722. On the gas front, the lower pressure on the prices of raw materials translates into a stabilization of prices, if not even slight decreases: LPG oscillates between € 0.819 and € 0.835 / liter (white pumps 0.813); methane is positioned between 1,799 and 1,935 euros per kg, (white pumps 1,743).

THE AVERAGE PRICES: THE SELF-SERVICE – As for self-service systems, according to Quotidiano Energia, the average price of petrol stands at 1.815 euros per liter, with the main brands ranging between 1.806 and 1.835 euros / liter and white pumps at 1.792. The average price charged for diesel is 1.689 euros / liter, with oil companies positioned between 1.683 and 1.700 euros / liter and white pumps at 1.675.

