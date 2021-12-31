Car incentives 2022: the budget law extinguishes hopes

Measures to support the sale of new cars, especially electric and low-emission cars, had been invoked by the entire automotive supply chain, but no measure has been included in the economic law already approved in the Senate and which will pass to the House without changes

Auto incentives are skipped. The 2022 Budget Law does not contemplate them despite the appeals received by trade associations, both from manufacturers and from the distribution chain and from the one that groups together companies active in electric mobility. A decision that greatly complicates the very prospect of ecological transition, which without the public contribution risks running aground in the shallows represented by the high costs of zero-emission vehicles and plug-in hybrids. And to say that there were two amendments with concrete proposals, one with measures to support the purchase of new cars in the three-year period 2022-2024 with the same mechanism of emission bands and the scrapping of an old vehicle, a second amendment was pivotal on support for the sale of used Euro 6 cars according to the scheme of the measure launched in 2021. But none of this has ended up in the law already approved in the Senate and passed to the House without changes, given that the provision must be published in the Official Journal before the end of the year.

DISAPPOINTED EXPECTATIONS AFTER A DIFFICULT 2021 – The decision comes at the end of a 2021 which, in terms of registration volumes, does not seem to be not too different from the previous one, characterized however by the harmful effects of the pandemic and lockdowns. In January the hopes were those of a year of recovery and for the first six months the promises were kept, but then with the summer the wind turned and the great cold fell which froze the recovery, reducing progress and bringing the comparison with 2020 with a negative balance: 1,386,108 registrations between January and November, 114,332 more than a year earlier but almost 400,000 fewer in comparison with 2019. It will close around a million and a half registrations, but expectations were quite different, and aimed to return to pre-pandemic levels of 1.8 / 1.9 million units. To ruin the plans was the lack of cars to be delivered that emptied the forecourts of the dealerships, which still have drawers full of contracts signed by customers with delivery dates postponed by several months. Consequence of the lack of chips and of the delays accumulated by the logistics chain, in particular in the maritime transport of raw materials and finished vehicles, but the intermittent trend of car incentives also played a primary role, characterized by a sequence of start and stop that they confused buyers.

CAR INCENTIVES: THREE FLYING YEARS – The idea of ​​a public grant for the purchase dates back to 1997 and, albeit in different ways, has found application several times in the following years. The latest round began in March 2019 with the introduction of the Ecobonus auto calculated on the basis of CO2 emissions through a double band: between 0 and 20 g / km (electric cars) and between 21 and 60 g / km (hybrid plug-in). Then, in 2020, it was the turn of the incentive for low-impact hybrid and thermal cars, even if the emissions range was changed several times between 61-110 g / km and 61-135 g / km. In 2021 the contribution for used cars Euro 6 was added with emissions up to 160 g / km but the measure was subject to a double exhaustion of funds, the first of which on August 27 last resolved by moving 57 million for the extra bonus without real refinancing. An accounting operation which, however, reduced the total incentive by 2,000 euros per capita (with scrapping) and 1,000 (without scrapping). Then, on September 24, the exhaustion of these funds too, with the government intervening by decree with the allocation of the 65 million that reactivated the Ecobonus auto. The situation relating to M1 class cars included in the 61-135 g / km CO2 band, mainly hybrids and low-impact thermals, is simpler, which could count on a residual of 32 million to which 10 million fresh ones must be added. A further 5 million was allocated for the purchase of used M1 category vehicles, which added to the remaining 35 of the previous allocation. Also at the end of September, fresh resources were allocated for the purchase of special N1 or M1 category commercial vehicles: 20 million, 15 of which reserved for exclusively electric vehicles. A reorganization with a total value of 100 million, of which to date there are still 33 million incentives for used cars and just under 8 million for N1 / M1 special electric vehicles.

