Car incentives, including those for cars in the 61-135 g / km CO2 range

The term of these incentives is certainly not good news given the complex situation in which the Italian car market is currently hit hard by the problems of the chip crisis when he was still trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic. It should be remembered that the cars that fall within the 61-135 g / km of CO2 range are the most requested by the market and therefore the term of the economic contribution could penalize their sales.

As mentioned, the next incentives are being discussed at the political level. In the draft budget law for the moment, there is no reference to new support for the automotive sector. Certainly something will be decided given that government sources have repeatedly talked about structural incentives for the next 3 years. Given the very difficult situation of the Italian car market, it seems difficult for the government not to intervene in some way.

Rather, it will be necessary to understand how the new incentives will be structured. Certainly priority will be given to low-emission cars and, in particular, to electric cars, which will benefit from a larger fund and higher incentives. All we can do is wait for the Government’s moves to understand how it intends to move to support the automotive sector. Given that the new Budget Law is already being widely discussed, news should not be long in coming.

[Aggiornamento 03/11/2021 ore 19.09 con fine fondi incentivi]