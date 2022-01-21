Car incentives, the government moves: hypothesis 450 million (not only for electric)

There is little doubt that the incentives, at least to electric cars, sooner or later they will return. Unless, of course, Italy decides to pull itself out of the ecological transition. This is not possible for an infinite number of reasons, starting with international commitments and the constraints to which EU countries are subject. So, the question everyone asks is: when will they arrive? And how much will they amount to?

The support decree ter. The occasion of the budget law, insiders expected a signal already today, with the council of ministers committed to launching a series of economic measures through the so-called support decree ter. It seems that instead Palazzo Chigi will focus on the increase in bills and on new refreshments for the activities affected by the anti Covid restrictions. On the first front there is talk of interventions for a value of 4 billion euros, while on the supports the executive should allocate 1.5 billion.

450 million euros on the plate. According to the newspaper MF, however, the auto sector will be the next to obtain government support, ready to refinance the “old” funds for the purchase of cars with CO2 emissions up to 135 g / km with 450 million euros. , therefore not only on electric and plug-in. To this sum will be added, it seems, the 32 million of the fund on second-hand Euro 6 left in the coffers of the Ministry of Economic Development on 31 December 2021 with the end of that initiative.

The unknown contributions. As always in these cases, the game, in the next few days, will be played on the distribution of resources and, therefore, on the sums that will be assigned to each emission band, on the size of the individual contributions and on the price limits of the cars admitted to the bonus. , as well as on the possible compulsory contribution of the concessionaires.

Deadline December 31st (subject to depletion of funds). On the duration of the initiative, however, it seems clear that it will not be a far-reaching measure, as instead hoped for by many. It will be limited to an annual horizon (i.e. expiring on 31 December 2022) and with resources that will not cover the demand until that date but which, in any case, can be refinanced from time to time on the basis of availability and political will. But there is little doubt that the contributions will arrive. The Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti has repeatedly affirmed, even publicly, this need. His deputy Gilberto Pichetto did the same just a few days ago. A need that both the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, and the president of the Stellantis group John Elkann reiterated yesterday to the head of government Mario Draghi. Perhaps we will understand something more already today. Also because the waiting effect does not benefit the car market, which risks another bloodbath in January.