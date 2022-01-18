Car incentives, the government wants to reintroduce the Ecobonus

Failure to renew incentives for cars within the Budget Law 2022 the associations of the automotive sector certainly did not like it. We have had the opportunity to speak several times, even recently, of the appeals launched by the representatives of the automotive sector who point the finger not only on the lack of incentives, but also on the absence of a clear government strategy for electric mobility.

Gilberto Pichetto, Deputy Minister for Economic Development, on the sidelines of a meeting organized by the Turin Dumsedaf club, explained that it is MISE intends to reintroduce the Ecobonus for electric cars. Pichetto explains that he had asked for one billion euros but that in the end the Government decided to favor interventions on high prices and high energy. The funds, therefore, were directed in these directions.

We will make an evaluation, but it is the intention of the Mise, and also mine since I chair the automotive table, to reintroduce the Ecobonus for electric cars. We will see in which entity. Electric cars have gone from 8,000 in 2019 to over 30,000 in 2020 to 70,000 in 2021 and will grow further. It is not possible to fully integrate the price. I had asked for a billion, but the government decided that it had to give priority to interventions on high prices and high energy and the 4 billion ended up in those chapters.

Are the incentives for electric cars really back? The signal would seem positive. Obviously, these statements must be taken with due caution. In fact, it was already promised in the past that the incentives would become structural. In the end, then we all know that nothing has come. As Pichetto explained, the government has decided to use the resources for other purposes. Therefore, we will have to wait for something more concrete to understand if the Ecobonus will really be available again in Italy. Even if it is proposed again, it will also be necessary to evaluate how it will be structured and the funds that will be made available.

You can not help but wait to understand if the words will follow the facts. The Deputy Minister for Economic Development then added that it will be presented in Parliament in the coming days “a detailed study on component companies“And on the construction of the Stellantis battery factory that will rise in Termoli, Pichetto added that in these hours the agreement is being finalized.