Car incentives, the news from 2022: what changes

On December 31, 2021, the Budget Law 2022, but inside they are not present bonus as far as the sector is concerned automotive. The main trade associations had launched an appeal to foresee themselves incentives to help businesses and foster the ecological transition, but it went unheard. So here it is what changes from 2022.

No auto incentives in the maxi-amendment

What effectively excluded the car incentives (at this point, that’s when they end) for 2022 was the vote in the Senate that approved the maxi–amendment presented by the Government which, however, did not provide any incentives for the purchase of new cars, electric including.

The amendments dedicated to car incentives were two, but they have not passed: as summarized by ‘AutoBlog.it’, these provided bonuses to be divided into three bands, on the basis of emissions, to which the obligation of scrapping for the highest range should have been added, as has already happened in the past. The rejected amendments also included financial support for the purchase of Euro 6 used cars, including the obligation to scrape them.

No car incentives, possible modifications? The situation

The main trade associations, including Anfia And Motus-E, before the vote they had launched a last appeal to the Government and the entire political world for the approval of what they had defined “the only proposal for a structural plan for sustainable mobility, fully shared by the companies of the national production chain and by all the operators who are investing in the development of electric mobility “.

Without incentives, Anfia and Motus-E have predicted, the market share of zero (or very low) emissions vehicles could plummet from 9.4% (January-September 2021) to 5% in 2022.

Uilm too, through its secretary Gianluca Ficco, expressed great perplexity: according to him, in fact, the absence of the bonus is “emblematic of the lack of interest our Government shows for the ecological transition in the automotive sector. The joke is that the Government has adopted incentives for electric cars (by the way: Bonus electric car columns, how much it is due and how it works) when in Italy they were not produced, while today that we produce them they let them decay. It almost seems that we are working against national interests ”.

Is there any hope that the text can be changed? In reality, no, because the times associated with the process are really tight: on December 31st, in fact, the Budget Law (here the part relating to pensions) must be approved on Journal Official. The only hope for obtaining incentives is contained in a possible ad hoc provision issued by the Government starting next January, provided that the necessary financial coverage.