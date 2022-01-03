Business

Car inspection: online the platform to request a refund of 9.95 euros

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman57 mins ago
The contribution can be requested for the reviews carried out from November 1st 2021 and for the following three years












January 3, 2022 – The IT platform called ‘Safe vehicle voucher’ is online to request a refund of 9.95 euros to compensate for the increase, equal to the same amount, in the rates for the overhaul of motor vehicles and trailers. The contribution can be requested for revisions carried out from November 1st 2021, the day on which the tariff increase came into effect, and for the following three years. The ‘voucher’ is granted to owners for one vehicle only and once.

To submit the application, interested citizens must access the platform through the Spid digital identity, or the electronic identity card (Cie) or the national services card (Cns), fill in the form available on the platform and attach the copy of the proof of payment of the revision. The refund will arrive directly on the current account.

Click here to access the platform

https://www.bonusveicolisicuri.it




