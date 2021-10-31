Car inspections, the price rises to 54.90 euros if you do it at the Motorization and …

No.The price increases of petrol and diesel in recent weeks were not enough. To burden the pockets of motorists also arrive the increases in the price of the car overhaul. «The umpteenth sting», Codacons denounces, explaining that «starting from next November 1st, the basic cost of the“ test ”will increase from 45 euros to 54.90 euros, with a 22 percent increase in the tariff. This is due to an interministerial decree signed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which adds to the expenses for the management of vehicles for families, already exhausted by the relentless rush of petrol and diesel prices. “.

The new price will therefore be 54.90 euros if we rely on the Civil Motorization, and will instead rise to 79.02 euros if the car overhaul is carried out in an authorized private center where the cost is currently 66.8 euros. It must be said that the price of the overhaul had been frozen since 2007: a situation that for some time had become difficult for the workshops. “The rate has been the same for 13 years,” he points out Massimo Speri, regional and provincial president of Confartigianato Autoriparazione, «despite the huge investments of companies in the sector in safety, training and technological innovation. For over a decade, in which Confartigianato has raised the issue several times, the revision rate has never been touched. Therefore, this update, which corresponds to approximately 0.76 euro cents for each year of blocking, is even lower than the normal annual Istat adjustment. It should also be emphasized that only part of the tariff is intended for the revision center ».

Adds the president of Confartigianato Imprese Verona Roberto Iraci Sareri: “The law is a tangible response to the requests requested by the confederation, in order to guarantee the economic sustainability of the control centers and the qualitative maintenance of the standards of the inspection service, to protect users and road safety, essential conditions for the future and the competitiveness of our businesses “.

In support of motorists, however, the “safe vehicles bonus” is coming, a contribution of 9.95 euros to which car owners may be entitled who, from 1 November 2021 and for the following three years, submit their vehicle to an overhaul. It can be requested only once and for one vehicle only. But, as Iraci Sareri points out, it will not be for everyone: it will be assigned according to the temporal order of receipt of requests, until the available resources are exhausted.

“Unfortunately, the compensation will only satisfy a small number of vehicle owners”, comments Iraci Sareri, adding that “the government, for this bonus, has allocated a total of 4 million euros for the three-year period 2021-2023, which means that they can only about 402,000 ‘lucky ones’ access it for each year, this compared to almost 14.5 million vehicles that are presented annually for overhaul in an ordinary situation. In practice, the vast majority of vehicle owners will not be touched by the facility ». The request can be made through the IT platform “Voucher Safe Vehicles” of the Ministry of Infrastructure, active from 21 December 2021 and which can only be accessed with Spid or Cie, i.e. electronic identity card.

The request will be fully charged to the owner of the vehicle, who will be able to make it only after carrying out the revision. Before the bonus is credited, all the necessary checks will be made by the Consap, which is responsible for managing the liquidation of the contributions requested.