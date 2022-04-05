Car manufacturers seek to produce their own parts and not depend on suppliers

Given the recent crises, car manufacturers have seen the need to produce their own parts and verticalize their processes.

There have been many challenges that manufacturers of cars have had to face throughout history, however, recent years have been circumstantial, since the vast majority depends on the providers who are also going through the same crises.

Now want make all the pieces your own of a car is a complex challenge, because there will always be those who specialize in certain parts. In a sense, car manufacturers have seen Tesla as a role model, and even to compete, but the dilemma is what to build and what to buy?

In general terms, everything is given for the big brands to start doing it, finding a path perhaps unknown but with a view to independence from suppliers. Elon Musk set that goal for himself, and now he has its own internal and independent technology.

“Catalogue Engineering”

It could be said that this is the strategy with which Elon Musk has been walking in order to build and design with own stamp. It goes without saying that it is the starting point for a Tesla to have a value much higher than any other model, So you buy exclusivity.

Right now, brands seem to be focusing their efforts on electric powertrains, hence the future success that is already here. Companies like BYD and Lucid know this, and consider it necessary verticalize its main technologies.

The subject is not new, in the 1920s Henry Ford said it: “the most important thing is that we integrate vertically”. And so it was done, well bought iron ore, rubber and other inputs, which became the basis of the model T, TT and others.

If something is certain it is that at this moment the technological race does not wait. Many car manufacturers will be added, others will stay in the comfort zone in which they already are, because they prefer to buy and ride on that, instead of take on the challenges of in-house manufacturing.

In the case of the Mercedes-Benz Group, the medium-term plan is manufacture electric motors, battery packs and electronic products from 2024. However, and for now they remain dependent on suppliers for your current EV models, just like Ford and Porsche.

