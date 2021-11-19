Car market in Europe: -29.3% in October 2021

STILL DOWN – Last month of October 2021 in Europe (EU + UK + EFTA), according to data released by ACEA, the car market recorded a sharp decline of 29.3% compared to 2020, settling at 798,693 registrations. In the January-October period, the total number of license plates was 9,960,706, a slight increase of 2.7% over the same period in 2020, but 25.3% lower than 2019. Compared to the volumes of the pre-Covid period, in first 10 months of 2021 3,372,000 cars were lost, adding to the 3,845,000 already lost in 2020. The Automotive News newspaper indicates 13.1 million units by the end of the year, with 2.7 million fewer cars than to 15.8 million in 2019.

THE COUNTRIES – The declines have been significant for many of the larger markets, notably theItaly which recorded the highest loss (-35.7%), at 102,585 cars. October in red also for the Germany, with 178,683 cars, for the UK, which recorded October with the lowest volumes in the last 30 years (106,265 units), for the France (118,519 tablets with a -30.7%), and the Spain, which drops 20.5% over 2020 (59,044 units registered).

ELECTRIC AND HYBRID – In our country, the growth of cars “on tap” continues, with an increase of 87%. In October the share of electricity (BEV) e plug-in hybrids (PHEV) in Italy is respectively 7% and 5% (the average of the other four major markets is 14 and 10.3%), with 7,134 and 5,123 units respectively. Italy is confirmed in first position in terms of penetration of hybrid cars (HEV), 36,069), thanks to the incentives for the 61-135 g / km range.

GROUPS – As regards the performance of motorist groups in Europe (EU + UK + EFTA), the Volkswagen Group, at 165,746 units sold (-41.9% on 2020), second place for Stellantis with 165,866 cars (-31.6% on 2020), third place for the Hyundai Group, up by 6.7% on 2020, with 86,434 cars. Fourth place for the Renault group, which stops at 81,220 cars (-31.5% on 2020).