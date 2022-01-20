Car market in Europe: the balance sheet of 2021

THE WAITING RESUMPTION WAS NOT THERE – The 2021 it was a bad year for market of the autor level European. In addition to the pandemic, sales were also affected by the continuing crisis in the supply of components which caused production delays for practically all manufacturers. According to data released by ACEA, in 2021, in Europe (EU + EFTA + UK) they were 11,774,885 vehicles registered, against 11,958,116 in 2020, which means -1.5%. For comparison, in 2019, they were 15,805,658 and therefore the decrease compared to two years ago is -25.5%. In 2021 there was therefore no expected recovery, with registrations that were lower than the previous year.
THE THUND OF GERMANY – As for last year’s performance, it is theItaly to record the greatest increase, also thanks to the benefit of incentives, with + 5.5% on 2020 (1,457,952 cars registered), followed by United Kingdom And Spain, both at + 1% (respectively at 1.647.181 and 859.477), and by France, which recorded a + 0.5% on 2020 (1,659,003 units). Bad the Germany which was the worst, scoring -10.1% (2,622,132 cars).
|Units registered
|Difference%
|2021
|2020
|2021/20
|Volkswagen Group
|2,944,117
|3,056,143
|-3.7
|Volkswagen
|1,274,137
|1,358,059
|-6.2
|Audi
|597.428
|600,529
|-0.5
|Skoda
|589.170
|644.174
|-8.5
|Seat
|400.155
|374.797
|+6.8
|Porsche
|77,844
|73,529
|+5.9
|Others
|5,383
|5,055
|+6.5
|STELLANTIS
|2,378,979
|2,417,982
|-1.6
|Peugeot
|724.383
|741.500
|-2.3
|Opel / Vauxhall
|486.503
|485,808
|+0.1
|Fiat
|475.502
|491.110
|-3.2
|Citroen
|445.650
|448.572
|-0.7
|Jeep
|128.968
|123.903
|+4.1
|Launch
|43.725
|43,067
|+1.5
|DS
|42.708
|43,027
|-0.7
|Alfa Romeo
|26,322
|36,443
|-27.8
|Others
|5,218
|4,552
|+14.6
|Renault Group
|1,093,539
|1,227,924
|-10.9
|Renault
|678.736
|819.067
|-17.1
|Dacia
|410.788
|405.484
|+1.3
|Alpine
|2,438
|1,328
|+83.6
|She gives it
|1,577
|2.045
|-22.9
|Hyundai Group
|1,018,563
|841.033
|+21.1
|Hyundai
|515.886
|424.318
|+21.6
|Kia
|502.677
|416.715
|+20.6
|BMW Group
|858.762
|847.763
|+1.3
|BMW
|682.895
|674.898
|+1.2
|Mini
|175,867
|172.865
|+1.7
|Toyota Group
|760.178
|693.508
|+9.6
|Toyota
|712.574
|646,497
|+10.2
|Lexus
|47,604
|47.011
|+1.3
|Daimler
|678.574
|762.320
|-11.0
|Mercedes
|642.948
|735.185
|-12.5
|Smart
|35,626
|27,135
|+31.3
|Ford
|523.970
|648.530
|-19.2
|Volvo
|289.301
|286.265
|+1.1
|Nissan
|249.232
|290,520
|-14.2
|Mazda
|155.434
|149,419
|+4.0
|Jaguar Land Rover Group
|149.784
|159.423
|-6.0
|Land Rover
|111.745
|112.776
|-0.9
|Jaguar
|38,039
|46,647
|-18.5
|Mitsubishi
|73,370
|103.411
|-29.1
|Honda
|68,346
|80,656
|-15.3
THE CLASSIFICATION OF THE GROUPS – As for the manufacturers, very solid first place for the Volkswagen Group, which closes 2021 at 2,944,117 cars, with a -3.7% on the previous year. Among the various brands of the German group, only Seat and Porsche recorded growth. Second place for Stellantis, which closed the year with a -1.6%, stopping at 2,378,979. Among the brands of the group, Opel performed well, + 0.1% on 2020, Lancia, + 1.5%, and Jeep, + 4.1%. Bad Alfa Romeo, which with 26,322 cars recorded a decline of -27.8%. Third place for the Renault group, at -10.9%, with the Dacia which however recorded a + 1.5% and the Alpine a + 83.6%. Fourth place, in growth, for Hyundai Motor, with both brands Hyundai And Kia which respectively recorded +21.6 and + 20.6%. The BMW Group also performed well, closing the year in fifth place, with + 1.3% over 2020.