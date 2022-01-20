Car market in Europe: the balance sheet of 2021

THE WAITING RESUMPTION WAS NOT THERE – The 2021 it was a bad year for market of the autor level European. In addition to the pandemic, sales were also affected by the continuing crisis in the supply of components which caused production delays for practically all manufacturers. According to data released by ACEA, in 2021, in Europe (EU + EFTA + UK) they were 11,774,885 vehicles registered, against 11,958,116 in 2020, which means -1.5%. For comparison, in 2019, they were 15,805,658 and therefore the decrease compared to two years ago is -25.5%. In 2021 there was therefore no expected recovery, with registrations that were lower than the previous year.

THE THUND OF GERMANY – As for last year’s performance, it is theItaly to record the greatest increase, also thanks to the benefit of incentives, with + 5.5% on 2020 (1,457,952 cars registered), followed by United Kingdom And Spain, both at + 1% (respectively at 1.647.181 and 859.477), and by France, which recorded a + 0.5% on 2020 (1,659,003 units). Bad the Germany which was the worst, scoring -10.1% (2,622,132 cars).

Units registered Difference% 2021 2020 2021/20 Volkswagen Group 2,944,117 3,056,143 -3.7 Volkswagen 1,274,137 1,358,059 -6.2 Audi 597.428 600,529 -0.5 Skoda 589.170 644.174 -8.5 Seat 400.155 374.797 +6.8 Porsche 77,844 73,529 +5.9 Others 5,383 5,055 +6.5 STELLANTIS 2,378,979 2,417,982 -1.6 Peugeot 724.383 741.500 -2.3 Opel / Vauxhall 486.503 485,808 +0.1 Fiat 475.502 491.110 -3.2 Citroen 445.650 448.572 -0.7 Jeep 128.968 123.903 +4.1 Launch 43.725 43,067 +1.5 DS 42.708 43,027 -0.7 Alfa Romeo 26,322 36,443 -27.8 Others 5,218 4,552 +14.6 Renault Group 1,093,539 1,227,924 -10.9 Renault 678.736 819.067 -17.1 Dacia 410.788 405.484 +1.3 Alpine 2,438 1,328 +83.6 She gives it 1,577 2.045 -22.9 Hyundai Group 1,018,563 841.033 +21.1 Hyundai 515.886 424.318 +21.6 Kia 502.677 416.715 +20.6 BMW Group 858.762 847.763 +1.3 BMW 682.895 674.898 +1.2 Mini 175,867 172.865 +1.7 Toyota Group 760.178 693.508 +9.6 Toyota 712.574 646,497 +10.2 Lexus 47,604 47.011 +1.3 Daimler 678.574 762.320 -11.0 Mercedes 642.948 735.185 -12.5 Smart 35,626 27,135 +31.3 Ford 523.970 648.530 -19.2 Volvo 289.301 286.265 +1.1 Nissan 249.232 290,520 -14.2 Mazda 155.434 149,419 +4.0 Jaguar Land Rover Group 149.784 159.423 -6.0 Land Rover 111.745 112.776 -0.9 Jaguar 38,039 46,647 -18.5 Mitsubishi 73,370 103.411 -29.1 Honda 68,346 80,656 -15.3

THE CLASSIFICATION OF THE GROUPS – As for the manufacturers, very solid first place for the Volkswagen Group, which closes 2021 at 2,944,117 cars, with a -3.7% on the previous year. Among the various brands of the German group, only Seat and Porsche recorded growth. Second place for Stellantis, which closed the year with a -1.6%, stopping at 2,378,979. Among the brands of the group, Opel performed well, + 0.1% on 2020, Lancia, + 1.5%, and Jeep, + 4.1%. Bad Alfa Romeo, which with 26,322 cars recorded a decline of -27.8%. Third place for the Renault group, at -10.9%, with the Dacia which however recorded a + 1.5% and the Alpine a + 83.6%. Fourth place, in growth, for Hyundai Motor, with both brands Hyundai And Kia which respectively recorded +21.6 and + 20.6%. The BMW Group also performed well, closing the year in fifth place, with + 1.3% over 2020.