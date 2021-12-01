Car market Italy 2021, the decline in registrations continues: -24.6% in November

The black period for the Italian car market continues. According to the data communicated by UNRAE, in November 2021 have been 104,478 cars registered in Italy against 138,612 units in 2020. It is a drop of 24.6%. Wanting to make a comparison with 2019, the contraction is even 30.8%. Looking at the data for the first 11 months of the year, compared to the pre-pandemic period (2019), over 400,000 registrations were lost, equal to a decrease of 22.8%.

To influence this result, certainly both the effects of the pandemic and the chip crisis that is limiting the availability of new cars on the market. It is worth noting, however, that November ended with a better result than October when the market plunged 35.7% (101,015 registrations). On the situation of the Italian market, Michele Crisci, President of UNRAE, commented:

The transition towards decarbonisation cannot be accompanied in an effective and sustainable way if we do not intervene by supporting demand with a structural and multi-year plan also for the replacement of the fleet in circulation. For a greater diffusion of new technologies, incentives are also needed in the face of scrapping, otherwise we will nullify the actual environmental benefits.

For UNRAE, therefore, Italy lacks a strategy to accompany the energy transition in the car and commercial vehicle market. But even in the absence of a strategy, for UNRAE it would be possible “immediately prepare a development plan for the recharging infrastructures, widespread and homogeneous throughout the national territory, guaranteeing their interoperability and with high-power recharging points on the motorway“.