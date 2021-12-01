Car market Italy 2021, the decline in registrations continues: -24.6% in November
The black period for the Italian car market continues. According to the data communicated by UNRAE, in November 2021 have been 104,478 cars registered in Italy against 138,612 units in 2020. It is a drop of 24.6%. Wanting to make a comparison with 2019, the contraction is even 30.8%. Looking at the data for the first 11 months of the year, compared to the pre-pandemic period (2019), over 400,000 registrations were lost, equal to a decrease of 22.8%.
To influence this result, certainly both the effects of the pandemic and the chip crisis that is limiting the availability of new cars on the market. It is worth noting, however, that November ended with a better result than October when the market plunged 35.7% (101,015 registrations). On the situation of the Italian market, Michele Crisci, President of UNRAE, commented:
The transition towards decarbonisation cannot be accompanied in an effective and sustainable way if we do not intervene by supporting demand with a structural and multi-year plan also for the replacement of the fleet in circulation. For a greater diffusion of new technologies, incentives are also needed in the face of scrapping, otherwise we will nullify the actual environmental benefits.
For UNRAE, therefore, Italy lacks a strategy to accompany the energy transition in the car and commercial vehicle market. But even in the absence of a strategy, for UNRAE it would be possible “immediately prepare a development plan for the recharging infrastructures, widespread and homogeneous throughout the national territory, guaranteeing their interoperability and with high-power recharging points on the motorway“.
THE DROP IN PETROL AND DIESEL CONTINUES
Returning to the data for November 2021, in terms of users, there is a decline in private individuals who can count on a share of 64.1%. Self-registrations yield 1/4 of volumes, with a 9.4% share. On the other hand, a heavy double-digit drop for long-term rental which in November can count on a share of 18.6%. Shoulder bag for short-term rental which has a market share of just 1.4%. The companies recorded the smallest decline between channels and rose to 6.5% share.
Looking at the data related to power supplies, in November 2021 continues the contraction of petrol and diesel models which can count on a market share of 26.9% and 19% respectively. LPG stops at 9.2% and methane at 1.8%. The electrified cars are affected by the shortage of products, with shares slightly overhauled over the past few months, albeit growing in volume: hybrid cars, in particular, have a share of 31.4% in November, with “full hybrids” at 8.6% and “mild hybrids” at 22.8%. The Plug-ins, on the other hand, can count on a share of 5.2%, while the 100% electric ones of 6.5%.
As for the Automotive groups there is little to say. The results are mostly negative with a few exceptions. Stellantis, for example, closed the month of November 2021 with a decline of 33.32%. The Volkswagen Group, on the other hand, loses 28.63%. The Renault group ends the month with a -21.42%.
[Fonte dati: UNRAE]