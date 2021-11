The good news is that, like every year, the new Car of the Year will also be chosen in 2022; the bad news is that unfortunately, for the third time in a row, the Geneva Motor Show, one of the most famous and largest trade fair organized in Switzerland, will not take place. Due to the continuous restrictions related to Covid, once again the event will not be able to frame the proclamation of the winner.

The Car of the Year 2022 will obviously be chosen, but we will be able to ‘enjoy’ the show only online, again. The show has been canceled again, the choice has been communicated for weeks now. We are curious to know which car will worthily succeed the Toyota Yaris, proclaimed Car of the Year 2021. There are 39 models in the race, and among them there is also an extreme supercar, the Maserati MC20, an exceptional car , which is equipped with the V6 Nettuno, a brand new and ultra-powerful engine, symbol of the rebirth of the House of the Trident. But let’s see together the list of cars registered to earn the prize:

Aiways U5

Audi Q4 E-tron / Q4 E-tron Sportback

Audi E-tron GT / RS E-tron GT

BMW 2 Series Coupe

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

BMW i4

BMW iX

Cupra Born

Dacia Spring

DS 4

DS 9

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Honda HR-V

Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Lexus NX

Lynk & Co 01

Maserati MC20

McLaren Artura

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz T Class / Renault Kangoo

MG EHS

MG Marvel R

Nissan Qashqai

Opel Mokka

Peugeot 308

Renault Arkana

Renault Mégane E-Tech

Škoda Fabia

Škoda Enyaq iV

Subaru Outback

Tesla Model Y

Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Highlander

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen Caddy

Volkswagen T7 Multivan

As we see, there are also many electric models, a sign of the great transition underway towards zero-emission engines, including Audi Q4 E-tron, BMW iX, Cupra Born (the first electric of the house), the Dacia Spring (the electric low cosr we talked about so much in the last months), Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Renault Mégane E-Tech, Škoda Enyaq iV, Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.4.

There are models that are available in both thermal and electrified versions such as the DS 4 and the Peugeot 308. We therefore await the next steps, soon the jury will select the 7 finalist models (next November 29th). In February 2022 we will know the winner.