Car of the Year 2022, here are the 7 finalists: 6 are electric

Zach Shipman1 hour ago
They have been chosen the 7 finalists of the Car of the Year 2022. A couple of weeks ago, the 39 cars that would compete for this prestigious award were announced. Then the skimming was expected that would allow us to know the models that would participate to the final. The car that will win the Car of the Year 2022 will be announced on February 28, 2022: the award ceremony will be held online.

The 2022 appointment it will be electric: already when the 39 participating cars were announced, almost half had an electric motor. And of the 7 finalists, 6 are BEVs. It is a clear sign of how times are changing. The battery car industry is growing tremendously and car manufacturers are launching more and more new models. Let’s see, therefore, the list of finalist cars.

  • Cupra Born
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5
  • Kia EV6
  • Peugeot 308
  • Renault Mégane E-Tech
  • Skoda Enyaq iV

At this point all that remains is wait for the final vote to find out which car will win this award. In any case, it will be very easy for a battery-powered model to win the title of Car of the Year in the 2022 edition. Unfortunately, there is no Italian model in the list of finalists. The Maserati MC20 failed to make it to the final.

Finally, it should be remembered that in 2021 the Toyota Yaris triumphed. An edition in which the electric 500 also performed well, obtaining a second place. A good result for the Italian model which was then confirmed by the sales trend. Finally, it should be remembered that only new cars sold by the end of 2021 can compete for the prize in at least 5 European markets. And who do you think will win the prize?

