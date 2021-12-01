Car of the year 2022, the seven finalists are all battery-powered: six electric and one plug-in

In February we will find out what theCar of the Year 2022, voted by the most experienced journalists of the European automotive magazines. The prize was usually awarded during the Geneva Motor Show, which will not be held again this year, but the symbolic date of the assignment has remained.

In recent days we have discovered the seven finalists, elected with a preliminary vote, and not exactly surprisingly they all have to do with the rampant electrification. Not only that, well six out of seven are fully and exclusively electric cars, while the seventh available with classic or plug-in hybrid engines. The finalists are:

Cupra Born

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Renault Mgane E-Tech

Skoda Enyaq iV

Peugeot 308

We therefore find a “double” for the Volkswagen Group, with Born and Enyaq, as well as with related ones Hyundai And Kia. Officially Cupra Born and Renault Mgane are not yet in the hands of customers, but deliveries are on the way.

As mentioned, the Peugeot 308 the only one to be simply hybrid, but we already know that the electric version will arrive later, from 2024, the year in which the cousins ​​Opel Astra, DS 4 and the new Lancia Delta will also become electric.

The seven finalists were selected from a starting list with 39 cars, among which there was still a lot of electric cars. The attention that is paid to the new Asian brands is interesting, and in fact the list was the Aiways U5, the MG Marvel or the MG EHS. Volkswagen Group with many candidates, given the inclusion of Audi e-tron, both Q4 and GT, or the ID.4. In addition to the finalist Mgane, Renault also had the car among the best candidates Dacia Spring.

Small mention also for Tesla, who had placed the in the 39 candidates Model Y, which did not create a “wow effect” perhaps due to too much resemblance to Model 3. The electric is not new to be the protagonist of the prestigious award, and indeed an electric car had triumphed in unsuspecting times: the Jaguar I-Pace in 2019.