Car Of The Year 2022, the seven finalists
He started with the choice of 7 finalists the approach to the election of the Car of the Year 2022. The big news is that almost all the finalists are electric cars. A new and unpredictable fact. This is the sensational result that emerges from the choice of the 7 finalists of the Car of the Year (Car of The Year in the English definition). The award is organized by nine European journals, including AUTO for Italy, and is considered the more authoritative recognition at a European level in the automotive industry. It has existed since 1964 and is now in its 58th year of life. The finalists are chosen and voted by a jury composed of 60 journalists specialized in 23 different European countries (six are the Italian jurors).
When the winner will be elected
Under the Car of The Year award rules, each of the 60 jurors voted (anonymously) for their seven favorite cars. The 7 cars that obtained the most votes will compete for the title of Car of the Year 2022 between now and March. The prize will be awarded to the car that in the next selection, the February 28th, will receive the highest number of votes but only the 7 elected finalists will be able to participate in the final round from now on.
Who are the seven finalists
Several surprises emerged from the list of finalists just chosen. Jurors had to choose their favorites from a very long list that included the 39 new cars launched this year on the market. In the end these 7 models prevailed:
– Cupra Born
– Ford Mustang Mach-E
– Hyundai Ioniq 5
– Kia EV6
– Peugeot 308
– Renault Megane E-Tech
– Skoda Enyaq iV
6 out of 7 electric
We list them in strictly alphabetical order, because the ranking of preferences is kept hidden by the organization so as not to condition the final vote with a first hierarchy. The novelty, however, that immediately emerges in the eyes is that it is for the most electric cars. A big turnaround for the prize that it was once monopolized by more traditional carsi (Toyota Yaris hybrid won last year). Only on three occasions did a battery-powered car win: the Nissan Leaf in 2011, the Opel Ampera in 2012 and the Jaguar i-Pace in 2019. But the overwhelming dominance of electric cars has never been nominated this year.
The Cupra Born and the Skoda Enyaq iV
Cupra Born at the Milano Monza Motor Show
The Cupra Born is one of the previews shown to the public at the Milano Monza Motor Show. The first electric of the Volkswagen Group brand, developed on the MEB platform, tells us Pietrantonio Vianello, president of Seat Italia
There Cupra Born is the compact Spanish C segment built on the German platform of the FCW MEB group and with rear electric motor of 170, 204 or 231 horsepower. It shares platform and mechanics with the Skoda Enyaq, of which it is the “cousin” even if the Czech car has a body more oriented to the wagon shape.
Skoda Enyaq, the proof
The Skoda Enyaq is the Czech manufacturer’s first 100% electric car. Made on the MEB platform, it is equipped with many positive features that put it in direct competition with the other electric ones of the WV group. Is Skoda preparing to be a cannibal? Watch the proof to find out
Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6
Kia EV6 at the Milano Monza Motor Show
The Kia EV6 is an important novelty for the Corenian house. It is the first made on a platform dedicated to electric cars as well as anticipating the technical and stylistic contents of the next Kia EVs. Giuseppe Bitti, president of Kia Italy, talks about it
Also there Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, despite having a quite different exterior appearance, they are two “sister” cars, because they share platforms, electric motors and similar powers (both in single-engine and twin-engine four-wheel drive versions) but they are larger cars.
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, electric power
Its 487 hp make it more powerful than the Mach-1 powered by the 5.0 V8, but under the hood there is not a more performing endothermic, but two electric motogenerators. This is how the Mustang Mach-E GT goes on the road, the angriest and fastest one
There Ford Mustang Mach-E it is the most powerful electric of the lot: the GT version reaches 500 horsepower. It is characterized by a large Tesla-style vertical multimedia display and aims to bring the style and grit typical of the Mustang brand, which is Ford’s sporting flagship, into the electric field. But unlike the thermal Mustangs, the Mach-E has a closer look to that of a sporty sport utility.
The electric Renault Megane E-Tech
Renault Megane E-tech Electric, the proof
The new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is the Losanga compact car built on the specific platform for the Group’s battery-powered cars, the CMF-EV. Watch the video to find out how it goes on the road. Video by Alberto Sabbatini
Then there is the Electric Renault Megane E-Tech, the new generation of the French family sedan which in this electric version becomes more sporty in appearance but stands out for its roominess and excellent price / performance ratio.
Peugeot 308, the only endothermic
The last of the lot, the Peugeot 308, is the most conventional. Because it has traditional petrol and diesel engines, although there will also be a version with an electric electric motor from next year, as was the case for its younger sister 208. The Peugeot 308 is the re-edition of the well-known sedan that had already won the Auto title in 2014. of the year.
The illustrious excluded
The tight vote has done several victims among the candidates. Missing from the list of the 7 finalists are some outsiders given for probable candidates, given the innovative features of these cars. Among them the Nissan Qashqai, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and the i4, electric version of the same model. Also missing from the finalists is the DS4, the new compact medium of the luxury brand of Stellantis (as well as the mechanical cousin of the Peugeot 308). They did not pass the trap of the selections even there Volkswagen ID.4, Suv model that has the mechanics in common with the Cupra Born; then the Audi Q4 e-tron, another premium electric, and its direct rival on the market, the Tesla Y. Also discard the Opel Mokka and Renault Arkana, among the models with traditional engines.
The Car of The Year 2022 award will be awarded on February 28 next in Geneva, after a new round of voting that will involve all 60 jurors who will have to examine in depth, try and judge one by one one of the 7 finalists.