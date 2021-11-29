Car Of The Year 2022, the seven finalists

He started with the choice of 7 finalists the approach to the election of the Car of the Year 2022. The big news is that almost all the finalists are electric cars. A new and unpredictable fact. This is the sensational result that emerges from the choice of the 7 finalists of the Car of the Year (Car of The Year in the English definition). The award is organized by nine European journals, including AUTO for Italy, and is considered the more authoritative recognition at a European level in the automotive industry. It has existed since 1964 and is now in its 58th year of life. The finalists are chosen and voted by a jury composed of 60 journalists specialized in 23 different European countries (six are the Italian jurors).

When the winner will be elected Under the Car of The Year award rules, each of the 60 jurors voted (anonymously) for their seven favorite cars. The 7 cars that obtained the most votes will compete for the title of Car of the Year 2022 between now and March. The prize will be awarded to the car that in the next selection, the February 28th, will receive the highest number of votes but only the 7 elected finalists will be able to participate in the final round from now on. Who are the seven finalists Several surprises emerged from the list of finalists just chosen. Jurors had to choose their favorites from a very long list that included the 39 new cars launched this year on the market. In the end these 7 models prevailed: – Cupra Born

– Ford Mustang Mach-E

– Hyundai Ioniq 5

– Kia EV6

– Peugeot 308

– Renault Megane E-Tech

– Skoda Enyaq iV 6 out of 7 electric We list them in strictly alphabetical order, because the ranking of preferences is kept hidden by the organization so as not to condition the final vote with a first hierarchy. The novelty, however, that immediately emerges in the eyes is that it is for the most electric cars. A big turnaround for the prize that it was once monopolized by more traditional carsi (Toyota Yaris hybrid won last year). Only on three occasions did a battery-powered car win: the Nissan Leaf in 2011, the Opel Ampera in 2012 and the Jaguar i-Pace in 2019. But the overwhelming dominance of electric cars has never been nominated this year. The Cupra Born and the Skoda Enyaq iV

Cupra Born at the Milano Monza Motor Show The Cupra Born is one of the previews shown to the public at the Milano Monza Motor Show. The first electric of the Volkswagen Group brand, developed on the MEB platform, tells us Pietrantonio Vianello, president of Seat Italia Watch the video

There Cupra Born is the compact Spanish C segment built on the German platform of the FCW MEB group and with rear electric motor of 170, 204 or 231 horsepower. It shares platform and mechanics with the Skoda Enyaq, of which it is the “cousin” even if the Czech car has a body more oriented to the wagon shape.

Skoda Enyaq, the proof The Skoda Enyaq is the Czech manufacturer’s first 100% electric car. Made on the MEB platform, it is equipped with many positive features that put it in direct competition with the other electric ones of the WV group. Is Skoda preparing to be a cannibal? Watch the proof to find out Watch the video

Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6

Kia EV6 at the Milano Monza Motor Show The Kia EV6 is an important novelty for the Corenian house. It is the first made on a platform dedicated to electric cars as well as anticipating the technical and stylistic contents of the next Kia EVs. Giuseppe Bitti, president of Kia Italy, talks about it Watch the video

Also there Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, despite having a quite different exterior appearance, they are two “sister” cars, because they share platforms, electric motors and similar powers (both in single-engine and twin-engine four-wheel drive versions) but they are larger cars.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, electric power Its 487 hp make it more powerful than the Mach-1 powered by the 5.0 V8, but under the hood there is not a more performing endothermic, but two electric motogenerators. This is how the Mustang Mach-E GT goes on the road, the angriest and fastest one Watch the video

There Ford Mustang Mach-E it is the most powerful electric of the lot: the GT version reaches 500 horsepower. It is characterized by a large Tesla-style vertical multimedia display and aims to bring the style and grit typical of the Mustang brand, which is Ford’s sporting flagship, into the electric field. But unlike the thermal Mustangs, the Mach-E has a closer look to that of a sporty sport utility. The electric Renault Megane E-Tech

Renault Megane E-tech Electric, the proof The new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is the Losanga compact car built on the specific platform for the Group’s battery-powered cars, the CMF-EV. Watch the video to find out how it goes on the road. Video by Alberto Sabbatini Watch the video

Then there is the Electric Renault Megane E-Tech, the new generation of the French family sedan which in this electric version becomes more sporty in appearance but stands out for its roominess and excellent price / performance ratio. Peugeot 308, the only endothermic