Car registrations in Italy 2021: -35.7% in October compared to 2020

Also in October there was a negative sign for registrations of new cars in Italy, a difficult month between the microchip crisis that emptied dealers’ stocks and an intermittent incentive strategy. There were 101,015 new registrations, 35.7 less than in the same month of 2020 (158,703 plates). Overall, 1,266,629 new cars were registered between January and October, with an increase of 12.7% on the previous year (marked by the pandemic) and a decrease of -22% compared to the same period in 2019 (almost 360,000 units lost) . In the last three days of the month 34.6% of the total market was registered, while the self-registrations of homes and dealers, according to the elaborations on Dataforce data, represented 8% of the monthly sales volumes. Certainly not a comforting picture, which suffers from two serious problems: the lack of cars to deliver, due to the microchip crisis that is slowing down (and in some cases blocking) the factories; and then an intermittent trend in car incentives. Those for electric and plug-in hybrid cars were refinanced and burned in just over twenty-four hours. A push and pull that discourages potential buyers and penalizes a type of car that is certainly not “popular” at the moment in terms of purchase price.

REGISTRATION DATA – Looking at the Aci data processed by Unrae, it is clear that registrations to private customers represent the most substantial slice: 67,667 license plates in October with a decrease of 29.7% compared to the pre-covid period of 2019, the cumulative figure in the January period. – October reads 801.581 which is equivalent to -14.5%; as a market share we are at 66% compared to 60% two years ago. Long-term rental marks 18,290 registrations in October (-22.4% compared to 2019) and 222,166 in the cumulative, down by 6.3%. Short-term rental recorded 1,404 new registrations in the month (-56.4%), remaining heavily negative also in the cumulative figure: 61,071targhe (-54.2 %%). A decrease of 27.9% in October for registrations to companies with 6,294 number plates, which in the cumulative January-October reached 70,164 (-14.1%). Auto-registrations to dealers and car manufacturers also fell sharply: 8,930 in October (-66.8%) and 124,226 in the cumulative of the ten months (-49%).

HYBRID AND ELECTRIC GOOD, THERMAL PEAK – Shifting the focus on power supplies, there is a premise: the jump between 2019 and 2021 photographs two extremely different scenarios because two years ago electric and plug-in hybrid cars were at a very low level while traditional power supplies were still fixed points. of the market. In October 2021, registrations of petrol cars were 26,455 (385,864 the cumulative figure), 63.6% less; those of diesel cars 18,449 (294,795 cumulative), 67.7% less; 7,942 those using LPG (90,753 cumulative), 26.3% less; CNG cars stop at 1,413 registrations (27,872 cumulative), 69.1% less. Registrations of hybrid cars (full and mild) in October were 36,069 (367,453 cumulative), 205% more; 5,123 those of plug-in hybrids (58,123 cumulative), 503.4% more. The figure for fully electric cars says 7,134 number plates (54,376 cumulative), 653% more.

THE TOP TEN OF BRANDS – In terms of registrations by brand, in October, Fiat was at the top of the standings with 17,116 number plates and 194,797 in the cumulative. The top 10 then continues with Volkswagen which registered 7,641 cars in the month and 109,804 in the cumulative; Peugeot 4,438 registrations and 74,179 in the cumulative. Ford sold 4,500 cars and 67,929 in the cumulative; then Toyota with 5,793 registrations and 72,371 in the cumulative. The data relating to Renault speak of 5,736 registrations, 63,949 in the cumulative; for Citroen 3,739 registrations and 57,582 in the cumulative. Jeep closes the month at 3,705 and 55,563 in the cumulative; Dacia 5,188 registrations and 50,698 in the cumulative; Audi 2,986 registrations in October and 49,431 in the cumulative. Opel closes the top ten with 2,496 plates, 47,990 in the cumulative.

THE VOICES OF THE CHAIN – “In this situation – affirms the president Unrae Michele Crisci – the absence of any measure for the automotive sector in the draft budget law, despite the fact that some ministers and deputy ministers have ensured an imminent three-year support plan. We continue to count on the financial maneuver as a suitable instrument for a medium-term strategic intervention according to the three guidelines indicated by Unrae: Ecobonus refinancing; tax review, in particular for the company car category; a plan for the widespread and homogeneous development of recharging infrastructures throughout the territory, with high-power stations on the motorways “. “Even the last quarter of the year opens with a very strong decline in sales of new vehicles, slowing down the already slow recovery and continuing the disappointing and worrying results of the last 3 months (July -19.4%; August -27, 3%; September -32.7%), due to bottlenecks in the supply of electronic components on a planetary scale that are bringing deliveries to their knees ”declared Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, president of Federauto, the Federation of car dealers. “In this adverse context, a positive note – continues De Stefani – was the refinancing of 100 million of the automotive fund, although reduced compared to the higher allocation assumed in the first drafts of the tax decree – intended to facilitate, in this last quarter, purchases of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (65 million), commercial vehicles (20 million), traditional cars with CO2 emissions between 61-135 g / km (10 million) and Euro 6 used cars (5 million). However, we note once again how the scarcity of the funds invested and the retroactivity mechanism of the measure led to the rapid absorption of resources, exhausted in the blink of an eye for the 0-60 g / Km CO2 range (while it is running out even the 61-135 g / km of CO2 range), making it impossible to cover all requests until the end of 2021. Experience shows that, while on the one hand companies and consumers are showing increasing interest in environmental and consequently a wider propensity for the purchase of low or zero emission vehicles, on the other hand there is a need to guarantee continuity and stability of the resources used, as well as neutralizing the dependence on Asian chips at a European level ”.

