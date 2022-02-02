Car registrations: the best-selling in January 2022 by segment

The ranking of the best-selling new cars in Italy divided by segments. Among many reconfirmations and some news, let’s see which models are the favorites of Italian motorists

Andrea Tartaglia & commat; andrea_tarta



Slow motion for the Italian car market: the 109,008 new registrations in January 2022 mark a negative balance of 19.7% compared to twelve months earlier, confirming that the turbulence that negatively affected the second half of 2021 has not subsided with the start of the new year. A combination that brings together the aftermath of the pandemic, the difficulties of the supply chain that supplies the production plants and the uncertainties about the energy transition, which inevitably affect both the choices of manufacturers and those of consumers. The results are evident in the numbers of the year just ended, which after a first semester under the sign of optimism in recovery compared to the most acute phases of the pandemic emergency has turned into negative territory, closing below the million and a half threshold. of new cars registered. 1,475,393 to be precise, 5.5% more than in 2020 dominated by lockdowns and restrictions, but a negative difference of 37% compared to 2019. In this context it is difficult to hazard forecasts for 2022 which has just begun, but let’s start with defining the top ten best-selling cars in January based on the segment to which they belong according to Aci data processed by Unrae.

SEGMENT A: FIAT PANDA, FIAT 500 AND SUZUKI IGNIS – Let’s start with segment A, that of city cars, a market segment that in January accounts for 16% of the total market. In terms of numbers, registrations of the “small” were 17,108 compared to 23,414 in January 2021, the queen is always the Fiat Panda with 9,466 units, followed at a considerable distance by its sister Fiat 500 with 2,307 units. Following Suzuki Ignis (1,238), then Kia Picanto (881), Hyundai i10 (820), Dacia Spring (656), Renault Twingo (318), Volkswagen up! (309) and Toyota Aygo (240). Closes the “bad” Abarth 500 with 232 units.

SEGMENT B: DACIA SANDERO, FORD PUMA AND LANCIA YPSILON – The B segment, that of compact cars, is now strategic for manufacturers as it is the one with the greatest specific weight in terms of volumes: 44% in January with 47,527 registrations compared to 52,923 a year earlier. The Dacia Sandero conquers the scepter of best-selling compact in Italy with 4,012 units sold. Followed by Toyota Yaris Cross (3,243), Peugeot 2008 (2,411), Toyota Yaris (2,408), Volkswagen Polo (2,376), Renault Clio (2,308), Peugeot 208 (1,870) and Opel Mokka (1,647).

SEGMENT C: FIAT 500X, DACIA DUSTER AND JEEP COMPASS – Another weight market segment is the C segment, which includes compact midsize and – above all – SUVs and compact crossovers, always on the rise to the detriment of classic sedans. A segment that in January 2022 was worth 26% of the market with 28,611 registrations, compared to 39,321 in the same month a year earlier. On the top step of the podium is the Fiat 500X with 2,468 units, followed by the Dacia Duster (2,415) and the Jeep Compass at altitude (2,356). Followed by Jeep Renegade (2,142), Peugeot 3008 (1,800), Ford Ecosport (1,466), Fiat Tipo (1,065), Volkswagen Golf (997), Volkswagen T-Roc and Hyundai Tucson (803).

SEGMENT D: FORD KUGA, BMW X1 AND VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN – Further up we find the D segment, that of the middle-high schools. Also in this case, the classic sedans have now been outclassed by SUVs and crossovers, in line with the overwhelming tastes of motorists. The weight, compared to the total market, in January 2021 is 12% with 13,362 registrations, in 2021 the bar had reached 16,662. The best-selling model is the Ford Kuga 1,446 units, followed by the BMW X1 (1,267)) and the Volkswagen Tiguan (890). Then Mercedes Gla (587), Audi Q5 (582), Toyota Rav4 (581), Alfa Romeo Stelvio (553), Skoda Octavia (464), Bmw X3 (452) and Bmw Serie 3 (368).

SEGMENT E: MERCEDES GLE COUPÉ, AUDI A6 AND MERCEDES GLE – The E segment is that of luxury models, once the prerogative of large sedans that today share the market with SUVs and crossovers. Obviously, the relative weight is very low compared to the market – 2% of the total with 1920 registrations, also in this case down compared to the 2,477 of a year earlier. On the top step of the podium we find the Mercedes Gle Coupé with 207 units, followed by the Audi A6 (197) and the Mercedes Gle (183), the latter traditional version and close relative of the class leader. Then follow Audi Q8 (158), Porsche cayenne (148), Bmw 5 Series (148), Bmw X5 (125,), Range Rover Sport (97), Volvo XC90 (85) and Mercedes E Class (74).

SEGMENT F: PORSCHE 911, PORSCHE TAYCAN AND MERCEDES S CLASS – Finally, the F segment, that of sports cars and flagships. Also in this case it is a market segment that counts on small numbers – less than 1% of total sales with 480 registrations, an increase compared to 385 in 2021 – but with great appeal and extremely profitable for car manufacturers. At the top is the stainless Porsche 911 with 155 units registered in January, followed by its sister Porsche Taycan (65) and the Mercedes S-Class (37). Then Porsche Panamera (28), Maserati Ghibli 825), Jaguar F-Type (23), Ferrari Roma (21), Ferrari F8 (15), Mercedes GT Coupé 4 (139) and Ferrari 296 (12).