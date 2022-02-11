Car inspection bonus, from 1 March 2022 part of the possibility to request the reimbursement for expenses incurred from 1 January.

To communicate it is the Ministry of Transportwho are entrusted with the task of managing the applications for access to the good safe vehiclesintroduced from 1 November last in the light of the increase in tariffs for the overhaul of cars, motorcycles, mopeds and minibuses.

It will be in effect for three yearsfrom 2021 to 2023, the voucher introduced by last year’s Budget Law for an amount equal to the increase in revision fee taken from November. Who presents request will then be able to obtain a reimbursement of € 9.95within the limits of the resources available.

Car review bonus 2022, questions to start from 1st March

I’m already over 40,000 questions submitted for the revision bonus in relation to the costs incurred from November until last December 31st.

According to MIT data published on 7 February 2022, 40,796 individuals and 122 legal entities requested reimbursement, in relation to the expenditure incurred to overhaul cars up to 35 quintals, motor vehicles, mopeds and minibuses up to 15 seats in the authorized workshops.

A figure which is accompanied by the news of the start of the requests also for the revisions supported during the current year. The telematic platform dedicated to good safe vehicles will be open from 1 March 2022 for new requests.

The compensatory measure of amount equal to 9.95 euros is aimed at owners of motor vehicles, in relation to the cost of overhauling vehicles and any trailers.

Access to the facility is allowed for one motor vehicle only and for one time onlyand as required by the implementing decree of 24 September 2021, the bonus is accessible after registering on the appropriate telematic platform, called “Good safe vehicles” accessible through the website of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility.

By accessing the portal, exclusively using SPID credentials, it will therefore be possible to enter the license plate number and the type of vehicle for which the contribution is requested and, after indicating the requested data, it will be necessary indicate the IBAN on which you intend to receive the refund.

2022 Revision Bonus, Application Guide Download the user manual made available by the Ministry of Transport

2022 Revision Bonus, questions in chronological order until resources are exhausted

For the purpose of recognizing the safe vehicle voucher, the 2021 Budget Law has allocated a total of 4 million euros for each of the years 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Resources that constitute spending limitand which therefore represent the maximum threshold within which the Ministry of Transport will be able to guarantee the disbursement of the revision bonus.

As highlighted by the implementing decree of 24 September 2021, the contribution is recognized according totemporal order of receipt of requests, and until the available resources are exhausted.

Not a click day considering the resources available, but in any case from March 1, 2022 the counter of the total amounts spent and those that can still be requested for the current year will start.

The revisions bonus of € 9.95 will be credited to the Bank account corresponding to the IBAN indicated in the refund request.

Payment will take place after i checks carried out by SOGEIwhich will verify the validity and correctness of the data entered in relation to the applicant’s tax code, the vehicle number plate and the revision, by combining the information available in the tax register and that of the data processing center set up at the General Management for the Motorization.