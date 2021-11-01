Car review, the increase is triggered from November 2 – Chronicle

Mestre, 31 October 2021 – Lto review ofauto increases from price. From 2 November 2021 snaps L’increase for each vehicle that is checked period and mandatory will be 9.95 euros plus I.it goes that gross become 12.14 euros. The increase was scheduled to take effect on November 1, but since it is a day of celebration, the increase will start on Tuesday November 2. “With the enactment of the implementing decree by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, it becomes operational from Tuesday the increase in the rate for car inspections which will rise from 45 to 54.95 euros”, Recall the craftsmen of Mestre.

Revision fee goes up while the ‘Safe vehicles’ bonus is on its way

Rate blocked since 2007

If the periodic check is carried out in a private inspection center, VAT (22%) must be added to this figure, the motorization fee (10.20 euros) and postage (1.78 euros), for a total of 79.02 euros, which represents 18% more than the current € 66.88. “The tariff had been blocked since 2007, but in recent years the investments by companies imposed by law by the Ministry of Transport have been huge: both in safety, in training and above all in technological innovation, necessary to carry out checks related to revisions “, he claims Roberto Bottan, president of the CGIA and also of the auto sector of the craftsmen from Mestre.









The “safe vehicles” bonus

“The increase of 9.95 euros – continues Bottan – responds to the need to guarantee on the one hand the economic sustainability of the control centers and on the other hand the maintenance of a high quality standard of the revision service, without neglecting the main purpose which is represented by road safety and user protection “. From the CGIA they recall that to partially mitigate the increase, the legislation provides for the provision of a “safe vehicle voucher”, worth € 9.95. The recipients will be users who, between 2021 and 2023, will have their vehicle inspected. Interested users will be able to submit a request for the bonus of € 9.95 starting from the date of entry into operation of the specific digital platform, which will be the only tool through which to request the contribution, after registering on the platform itself with Spid, card. electronic identity or national service card.

The platform will go into operation from 21 December 2021

The request for the bonus is completely at the expense of the vehicle owner, who can only make it after carrying out the inspection. The law has made provision for this bonus of 4 million euros for each of the years 2021-2023. The contribution will be valid for a single motor vehicle and only once in the three-year period. On a national level, about 402,000 people out of 17 million per year will be able to access (16 million in private centers and one million in the headquarters of the motorization).

