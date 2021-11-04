Car safety: what are the Adas and which ones are mandatory from 2022

They are grouped only by name Adas, acronym for Advanced Driver Assistance System, i.e. advanced driver assistance systems. They debuted on top-of-the-range models but are gradually arriving on smaller cars, including city cars. In fact, they are the building blocks that will allow us to gradually reach autonomous driving, albeit with gradual technological steps. They work mainly on the active safety, and in particular in accident prevention, protecting both drivers and passengers of vehicles, but also the weakest users of the road, such as pedestrians and cyclists. Cars equipped with Adas systems use a centralized system, integrated within the on-board computer, to assist the driver in various situations such as braking, lane maintenance and speed adjustment. Some active safety systems will soon be mandatory. After much discussion and negotiation, the European Transport Safety Council announced the agreement between the EU member countries on the technical regulation that introduces the mandatory nature of four devices: Automatic emergency braking (A and b); Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (Elk); monitoring of sleepiness and recognition of driver distraction (Dms); aid in maintaining the most suitable speed Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance (Isa). The obligation starts from January 1, 2022 for new homologation vehicles, on those already on sale they will have to be standard from 2024. Let’s see in detail what the mandatory and short Adas are and how they work and those offered as options depending on the model and setting up.