Car sharing, start the service with electric cars. The costs and where to find them

Through the Playcar Car Sharing application it will be possible to register your identity document and the payment method and thus use the service. Six cars already available. 15% discount from the Municipality of Livorno













Saturday 22 January 2022 – 01:26

by Giulia Bellaveglia

















TOthe new service of car sharing with electric cars provided by Municipality of Livorno in collaboration with the company Playcar of Cagliari, co-financed by Ministry of the environment andprovincial administration which coordinating body (photo Lorenzo Amore Bianco).

“This is a very convenient initiative for citizens – affirms the environmental councilor Giovanna Cepparello – It will be possible to use these vehicles for a short rental and from February 1st it will be allowed access to the Ztl and free parking on all the blue stalls in the city. The cost is low and parking costs amortized. For those who live in the center, this opportunity certainly represents a valid alternative to a private car that has much higher costs. Among other things, the machines that have been supplied to us are new and very beautiful ”.

Through the application Playcar Car Sharing it will be possible to register your identity document and payment method. Afterwards, you can book a car, collect it and open it in one of the reserved positions. Once finished use, the vehicle must be brought back to the initial place of departure.

Six cars already placed in position: two in via Del Porticciolo around number 2, one in piazza Del Pamiglione in the section of the carriageway on the south side at the end of via Fiume, one on the D’Azeglio airports near the number 32a-32b, one in via Grande near of street number 63 and one in piazza Dante near street number 48.

“The project was born from afar, from a notice of the Ministry of the environment relating to sustainable mobility – he says Irene Nicotra, manager of the local public transport and mobility service of the Province of Livorno – The Province is the leader and the citizens know him very well. Many activities have been carried out and this is part of the package. As an institution, we will also undertake to purchase discount vouchers so that employees use these vehicles for their own service trips with a view to saving energy and lowering emissions into the atmosphere, especially in urban areas “.

As regards the pricing of the service, it includes two items: a time cost of 2.5 euros for each hour of use, plus a cost per kilometer which depends on the distance traveled. However, it is possible to subscribe various forms of subscription, according to your needs. One is applied to the rate shown at checkout 15% discount provided by the Municipality of Livorno as part of the “Modì” project, until all available funds are exhausted. The cars have a capacity of 5 people and are equipped with connections isofix. The autonomy with full charge is 330/350 kilometers in urban and 220/240 kilometers in extra-urban. Playcar staff will recharge and sanitize the cars before each delivery. The charging cable, for long distance stretches, is not included in the rental standard, but it must be requested. For companies and individuals in possession of a VAT number, it is possible to download the costs incurred.

All rights reserved ©