CAR-T therapy: a concrete hope against leukemia

The hope of taking control and defeating leukemia is becoming more and more concrete: two patients who underwent an experimental treatment more than ten years ago, today do not show any trace of the tumor. The treatment, implemented in 2010 in the United States when it was still in the early stages of experimentation, is CAR-T therapy who managed to remission the chronic lymphatic leukemia of the two subjects. Today, experts have found that the cure is still working, despite the fact that nothing has been done in the long period of time that has elapsed. This is a very important medical discovery, which feeds the hope of having finally found a way to defeat this form of cancer.

But how does the therapy work? There CAR-T therapy sees the “strengthening” in the laboratory of particular white blood cells, i T lymphocytes, in order to make the immune system able to recognize and eliminate cancer cells. Specifically, the blood cells are taken from the patient’s blood and induced to express the CAR receptor on their surface, not existing in nature, to allow them – once reintroduced into the subject – to identify malignant cells. The experts have ascertained that these lymphocytes are still in circulation and active in the two patients who underwent therapy ten years ago, and that consequently, with this type of cells it is possible to obtain long remissions, without the need for further interventions, such as stem cell transplant.

Chronic lymphatic leukemia, of which more or less 3 thousand new cases are diagnosed annually in Italy, is a blood cancer considered incurable but which can now be controlled. However, when the disease progresses, treatments are necessary which, although generally effective, in a small percentage of patients are not always able to stop its progression. For this reason, the discovery made on CAR-T therapy is very important. This, if in 2010 it was being tested, today it can be indicated as a specific therapy for the treatment of some haematological cancers, such as different types of lymphomas, leukemias and multiple myeloma.

[di Eugenia Greco]