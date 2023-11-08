CAR-T therapy may promote remission of resistant lupus

CAR-T cell therapy could lead to sustained suppression of autoantibodies in refractory lupus while maintaining strong responses to vaccines, according to a recent study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology. Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE, lupus)…









Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE, lupus) is a complex autoimmune diseases Marked by the production of autoantibodies against nucleic acid DNA and nuclear protein autoantigens and associated with unactivated B cells. It primarily affects women and is more common and severe in Black, Hispanic, or Asian people. This deformity can cause many types of diseases systemic problems Severity varies, including skin, kidney, lung, joint and heart disease, and complications during pregnancy.

The disease often requires lifelong treatment with immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory drugs, however, a considerable number of patients do not respond to them. A theoretical option for these patients is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, which is used successfully to treat refractory blood cancers by destroying malignant cells.

,We were concerned about the possibility that intensive B cell depletion induced by CAR-T cells could lead to permanent eradication of autoimmune disease.“, according to him Dr. George Shett, Rheumatologist at Erlangen University Hospital in Germany.









Shecht and colleagues published the first study on CAR-T therapy for lupus in 2022. The CAR-T cells were designed to target CD19, a protein on the surface of B cells that triggers lupus flares. At three months, all five patients in the study achieved drug-free remission, which lasted an average of eight months after the infusion.

The current follow-up study aims to determine whether remission can be further maintained in patients treated with CD19 CAR-T cells and whether B cell depletion will reduce the effectiveness of the vaccines, which are used to boost antibody responses. They work through B cells.

There were eight patients for this work. The patients’ T cells were engineered using the MBCART19 lentiviral vector. Lentiviral vectors are commonly used in the laboratory to deliver genetic material to specific cells. Between March 2021 and June 2023, each patient received a dose of one million CD19 CAR-T cells per kilogram of body weight.

Researchers monitored disease activity in patients for two years. Autoantibodies were measured at baseline, three months after CAR-T cell therapy, and one to two years after infusion, using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Anti-double-stranded DNA was measured a second time by radioimmunoassay.

By the middle of this year, all eight patients were in remission, their SLE disease activity score (SLEDAI) was zero, and they had stopped taking all immunosuppressive drugs, including glucocorticoids. Autoantibodies disappear after CAR-T cell therapy With the exception of a single antibody in one patient and remained negative until last follow-up 12 to 24 months after treatment. This was despite the reappearance of naïve B cells a few months after infusion, which may have played a role in the patients’ strong vaccination response.

,We were surprised by the fact that, despite the reappearance of B cells, the disease remained absent.“According to Dr. Shett. “This outcome is the best that can be expected, because the presence of B cells allows immune responses against infection and vaccines, while the disease, including the associated autoantibodies, does not return.,

Although the results of the study are encouraging, according to the researchers, it should be considered CAR-T cell therapy has several serious limitations, These include life-threatening toxicities such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), which have increased treatment costs.