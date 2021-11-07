Car tax 2021: new exemptions coming soon! Here are which ones!

For the 2021 car tax there are new exemptions on the way!

As news it is really a relief, given the end of the Scrapping Ter.

After its end, unfortunately for all those who have not already done so payment of the first tax bills the first foreclosures of current accounts started from 2 November.

But now there are still possibilities for do not pay the automobile tax most loved by Italians.

And that is to resort to these new exemptions, both national and regional, as is already provided for those below Law 104 or for those who have had access to several ecobonus for hybrid or electric cars. These have the greatest exemptions, as you will see in this article, especially in some regions.

If you want to know more about these concessions, I leave you the video of Pensions & Updates, which will clarify the situation better.

Curiously, one of the 18 regions that have proposed these new exemptions he made it especially for hybrid cars. In fact, let’s see which are the regions that, in this generosity contest, have proposed to cut the automobile tax.

When are you exempt from the 2021 car tax?

L’exemption from car tax in 2021 was possible until July 2021, when the terms for accessing the Ter scrapping have expired, i.e. the excerpt of the tax bills started with the suspension from March 2020.

This possibility was given only to all those who returned in these particular conditions:

the tax bills must not have a value greater than 5,000 euros ;

; the tax bills must concern the period between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2010.

For these there was it excerpt, as well as, in the case of VAT numbers, all folders judged as irregular between 2017 and 2018.

But in these cases only if:

like citizen report a ISEE from 30,000 euros ;

report a ; like agency report a ISEE from 50,000 euros ;

report a ; like VAT number report a loss in turnover of 30% in 2020.

But what does this have to do with car tax? It has to do with it! Why among the folders below excerpt in addition to the IMU and the TARI, there are also car taxes, including the super stamp auto!

There are no taxes like i debts from state credits, administrative sanctions or road fines. For those you will have to pay even if they are from the beginning of the millennium!

While for the more recent ones, the block was placed until July 31, 2021. From then on they are to be paid, and by September 30 you should have already paid something.

Otherwise you may have at least been exempt from car tax, without even knowing it.

Car tax 2021: here is who is entitled to national exemption

You are entitled to2021 car tax exemption in two ways: through the level ones national, or with those regional.

Unless you’re in there Public administration, for which almost all the exemption is foreseen, for private citizens there are no great expectations.

In the case of those that are valid in all regions, that is, throughout Italy, they are those provided for persons subject to Law 104, therefore suffering from disabling and non self-sufficient diseases, as blind, deaf and dumb, mutilated.

Otherwise, you are entitled to the exemption if it is included as historic car. But a clarification must be made here. The historic car is what it is reported on a specific list, like those of the Historic Fiat and the FMI. If you think that you already have the title of “historic car” just because it is over twenty years old, no, it doesn’t work like that.

On the contrary, for machines over twenty years old there is only a reduction, but you still have to pay a car tax 50% less.

Should you have a car with well 30 years from the first registration, you would have the exemption, but not for the road tax. That must be paid for all machines, even for those in use for people with disabilities.

Car tax 2021: here is the disability exemption

As mentioned before, you are entitled to the 2021 car tax exemption if one falls within the requirements of Law 104/1992, namely:

be a person with disability;

be the caregiver of the person disabled, that is, who takes care and the tax burden of the latter.

In this case, all those who:

suffer from a mental disability or mental;

or mental; I’m blind or severely visually impaired;

or severely visually impaired; deaf and dumb absolute;

absolute; invtoshores with various amputations.

In the case of the machine in question, of course you cannot get exemption if you have an SUV or sports car. The exemption is foreseen only for machines:

with displacement not exceeding 2,000 horsepower , if they have a gas, oa methane oa LPG;

, if they have a oa oa with displacement not exceeding 2,800 horsepower, if they have an engine diesel.

In the case of machines with an electric motor, it goes to KW, and the limit is no more than 150 KW.

If nothing else, the same Law 104 guarantees for those suffering from disability a valid economic and fiscal support also for the purchase of the machines.

But of course for those suffering from disability. In the case of normotopics, they will have to hope for regional exemptions.

2021 car tax: here are the regional exemptions! From Lombardy to Liguria

And now there are regional exemptions for the 2021 car tax. As already reported by Pierpaolo Molinengo, 18 regions are competing to see who guarantees more exemptions for their own resident citizen.

Among the most important is the Lombardy region, with her permanent exemption for electric vehicles, both powered by hydrogen and gas.

Otherwise you have temporary exemptions, such as:

5 years for vehicles bifuel;

for vehicles 3 years per car Euro 5 or 6, but only if you scrap a 0/1 euro petrol or 2/3 euro diesel.

Otherwise you have the 15% reduction for all types of machines, but only if you do the bank domiciliation.

And practically also Veneto has these exemptions, while for Friuli there is a reduction of 25% from the sixth year onwards for electric (you are exempt for five years), otherwise only for LPG or methane machines.

Curiously, if you have a car registered to an ONLUS (Non-profit organization of social utility) you have the exemption for three years, but only in Valle d’Aosta.

In Piedmont the situation is a bit more daring, because you have the exemption if you have a bifuel car, but from the sixth year you have to pay a fee of 2.58 euros per KW, with reduction up to 25% for LPG vehicles, and 20% if methane.

Also for Liguria there is a reduction of 20% for machines a LPG, as well as a methane. If anything they are more generous to the bifuel with circulation device installed: you have 6 years of exemption.

And that’s just for the Northern Italy. While for central and southern Italy there are some good news.

2021 car tax: here are other regional exemptions! From Tuscany to Sicily

For the rest of the peninsula the regional exemptions for the 2021 stamp always continue in the wake of those of Northern Italy: cuts or refunds if you have one bifuel, hybrid car or electric.

Both for Emilia Romagna And Tuscany And Umbria you have the exemption for five years for the electric, and after, as for LPG and methane, you pay only the 25% if electric, otherwise it is reduced by 25% if LPG or methane.

In the case of Marche, you have the 6-year exemption if you have a hybrid car or electric with thermal power supply, but only if enrolled in the three-year period 2017-2019.

The same also applies to new registrations in Lazio, but the exemption is halved, from 6 to 3 years.

In Abruzzo unfortunately the matriculation that allows you the exemption for hybrids or bifuels is only between 2019 and 2020.

It is also noted, in the case of Campania, the possibility of having one reduction for all types of cars up to 10% on car tax, but also in the Lombard case, only if the payment is through bank domiciliation.

For the rest, there is a certain generosity for the Puglia, with six years of exemption and 25% reduction for LPG and methane vehicles, in addition to the five-year exemption for electric vehicles o hybrid.

In the case of the Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia, always applies either the exemption for electric as mentioned above, or the possibility of a reduction of 25% for LPG or methane.

However, it is noted for the Sicily, the three-year exemption in case of machines registered between 2019 and 2021 if powered hybrid or hydrogen.

However, in a nutshell, if you have a hybrid, electric or methane car, all of them aim to help you with your shopping.

Even because they don’t come cheap, especially the fuel for those with methane, given the upcoming increases.

Here’s how to get 2021 car tax exemption

If you want access the 2021 car tax exemption you still have enough time, also because all the exemptions concerning electric and methane cars will be extended until 2026.

You can consult the ACI website regarding the car tax, otherwise, if you have a car with important features, hear of an exemption for the super tax stamp, which however provides for another body: the Revenue Agency.

Otherwise, if you really don’t have recently registered cars, hybrid, electric, bifuel, or you don’t have access to exemptions for disability or for tax scrapping, I’m sorry but you will have to pay.

The price list is always the same:

20 euro to KW extra if the enrollment took place less than 5 years earlier ;

to extra if the enrollment took place less than ; 12 euros to KW extra if the enrollment has taken place less than 10 years earlier ;

to extra if the enrollment has taken place ; 6 EUR a KW extra if the registration has taken place more than 10 years ago.

If you have at least one over twenty years old machine, you have a minimum of reduction. At least that.