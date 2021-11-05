Car tax 2022: bad news | Where you will pay more

The car tax is a tax that Italians definitely do not like. It should also be noted that not everyone has always made the payment as they should have. Unfortunately, increases are on the way now, that’s exactly where.

As always the car tax also in 2022 it will have to be paid within the month following the deadline and if last year due to the pandemic it was possible to take advantage of postponements, in 2022 there will be none of this. Unfortunately for those who own a car there is no good news, quite the opposite. But who, actually, will have to shell out more?

Car tax 2022: what is expected

It seems that some motorists, in 2022, will find themselves having to pay more for the car tax. It will be up to the regions to decide in complete autonomy. There is nothing illegal since everyone can choose any discounts, exemptions and even a possible increase.

It should be noted, however, that this is not a move that, if it really does happen, will be welcomed since Italians already have to cope with various, imminent, increases in their bills. In addition to those for good and services. Homegrown families are also in great difficulty following the economic consequences of the pandemic that still weigh on their shoulders.

And certainly, a further outflow of money for a means that is indispensable for some to be able to work could generate a lot of discontent. As mentioned over the years, many citizens have not paid this tax on four wheels, so much so that among the debts to the tax authorities included in the fiscal peace desired by Mario Draghi there was also this duty.

In any case, it is certainly not easy for those who govern to make such a decision, but which Regions are actually involved?

Who are the Italians forced to pay more

Currently, however, it seems that only car owners residing in Tuscany should have to put their wallets and have to face an increase in the 2022 car tax. Nothing is certain yet, but we are already talking about it. It is also necessary to consider that in this last, very difficult year and a half, it was not only the citizens who had to face extreme situations, but also the municipal administrations who therefore need to fill the drained coffers.

READ ALSO -> Bills too high? | The 3 simple ways to cut your expenses in half

READ ALSO -> Would you like to save up to 300 euros per month? | This method is foolproof

As mentioned, the last word has not yet been said for the citizens of the region where Dante was born. In a recent interview with Dire.it, the governor of Tuscany Eugenio Giani declared that this measure would be too little proportional and therefore it will not be altered. Will it really be like this?